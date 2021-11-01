Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sanya Malhotra serves firecracker look ahead of Diwali in red halter-neck gown
fashion

Sanya Malhotra serves firecracker look ahead of Diwali in red halter-neck gown

Meenakshi Sundareshwar star Sanya Malhotra ditches her onscreen desi avatar to slay in a red halter-neck gown and the Internet is on fire
Sanya Malhotra serves firecracker look ahead of Diwali in red halter-neck gown(Instagram/sanyamalhotra_)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 12:29 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming Netflix original film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra stepped out for promotions and served a firecracker look ahead of Diwali in a red halter-neck gown. Ditching her onscreen desi avatar, Sanya sizzled in the red halter-neck maxi and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her social media handle, Sanya shared a couple of pictures that gave a sneak-peek of her sultry look from her latest photoshoot. The pictures featured the diva donning the red gown which came with an overlapped fastening at the neck and a backless detail to ooze oomph. 

The gown sported floral motifs printed all over in cream colour and was fitted at the waist while the bodice extended into a flowy skirt at the bottom. The floor-length maxi was accessorised with a pair of silver ethnic earrings which looked perfect for Diwali.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sanya amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She pulled back her curly tresses into a top knot to flaunt the pair of earrings and let her dress do the maximum talking.

RELATED STORIES

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sanya captioned the pictures, “4 days to go #MeenakshiSundareshwarOnNetflix Can’t Wait! Can’t wait! (sic)” and “3 days to go!! #MeenakshiSundareshwarOnNetflix (sic).” Needless to say, fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but empty their stash of love in the comments section.

Gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming Netflix original film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra stepped out for promotions and served a firecracker look ahead of Diwali in a red halter-neck gown. Ditching her onscreen desi avtaar, Sanya sizzled in the red halter-neck maxi and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her social media handle, Sanya shared a couple of pictures that gave a sneak-peek of her sultry look from her latest photoshoot. The pictures featured the diva donning the red gown which came with an overlapped fastening at the neck and a backless detail to ooze oomph. 

The gown sported floral motifs printed all over in cream colour and was fitted at the waist while the bodice extended into a flowy skirt at the bottom. The floor-length maxi was accessorised with a pair of silver ethnic earrings which looked perfect for Diwali.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sanya amplifed the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She pulled back her curly tresses into a top knot to flaunt the pair of earrings and let her dress do the maximum talking.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sanya captioned the pictures, “4 days to go #MeenakshiSundareshwarOnNetflix Can’t Wait! Can’t wait! (sic)” and “3 days to go!! #MeenakshiSundareshwarOnNetflix (sic).” Needless to say, fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but empty their stash of love in the comments section.

|#+|

Sanya Malhotra was styled by celebrity stylist and creative consultant Sukriti Grover. The actor stars opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in Meenakshi Sundareshwar and the duo essays the characters of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar respectively, a newlywed couple who struggle with a long-distance marriage in the movie.

Slated to release on Netflix on November 5, the romantic comedy is set against Tamil culture and helmed by Vivek Soni.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanya malhotra diwali 2021 halter neck gown meenakshi sundareshwar netflix fashion style trends
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt-Sara Ali Khan, BTown divas are fans of red pantsuit

7

Raveena Tandon is ‘getting Diwali ready’ in an ethnic ensemble. Pics inside 

Pooja Hedge teams yellow bralette with blazer, pants in fresh take on power suit

Hina Khan looks sensational in a red gown, turns showstopper for Saisha Shinde
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP