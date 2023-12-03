Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari look regal; Sonakshi Sinha and others attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's reception

Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a grand wedding reception party for his niece, Sharmin Segal, in Mumbai last night. The bash saw many celebrities in attendance, including Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Sonali Bendre with her husband, and other celebrities. While Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha looked regal in their ethnic ensembles, Ranveer Singh made a dapper appearance in a sleek black pinstriped suit set styled with a black tie, sunglasses, his signature moustache, and backswept hairdo. Scroll through to read our detailed download on who wore what to the wedding reception.

Who wore what at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonakshi Sinha attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's reception. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan arrived at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's wedding reception in Mumbai dressed in a deep blue anarkali suit set decked in gold gota patti embroidery. While the anarkali kurta features a round neckline, keyhole cut-out on the decolletage and sides, a backless design with dori ties, quarter-length sleeves, cinched waistline, and a flowy tiered skirt, the churidar pants have gold tassel embroidery on the hem. She completed the ensemble with a matching tassel-adorned dupatta, embroidered juttis, a dainty bracelet, rings, gold jhumkis featuring ear chains, centre-parted half-tied hairdo, and minimal glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a princess as she arrived at Sharmin Segal's wedding reception in a grey silk lehenga styled like a saree. While the blouse features a plunging neckline, cropped hem, and embroidered half-length sleeves, the lehenga has a scalloped embroidered hem, floral design, and a layered A-line silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a silk dupatta, ornate Chandbalis, bangles, rings, centre-parted open wavy locks, berry-toned lip shade, winged eye makeup, and glowing blushed skin.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's wedding reception with her rumoured boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, who complemented her in a navy blue blazer, matching pants, and a crisp white button-down. Sonakshi wore an emerald green kurta and sharara set for the occasion. While the short kurta has gold patti embroidery, gota patti work, side slits, quarter-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, the sharara pants and organza dupatta round off the look decked in matching gold brocade and patti work. Lastly, a white gajra-adorned sleek bun, winged eyeliner, mocha lip shade, jhumkis, a choker necklace, gold bracelets, and an embellished potli bag added the finishing touch.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre looked elegant as ever at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece's wedding reception as arrived in a beige floral embroidered sharara set featuring a coordinated kurta, sharara pants and a floor-length cape jacket. The shimmering silver tassel and sequin embellishments, emerald necklace, matching earrings, a silver handbag, and matching heels rounded it off.

