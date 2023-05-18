Sara Ali Khan at Cannes embraces modern Indian fashion in bralette and saree-style skirt, fan says 'this is improvement'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has made her much-anticipated debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival this year. After walking the red carpet in a golden heavily-embroidered lehenga and changing into a black strapless gown, the star captured the essence of modern Indian fashion in a black-and-white saree-style ensemble for Day 2. Like the lehenga, master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla designed Sara's latest outfit. While the last two looks failed to impress netizens, fans found the new monochrome attire an improvement. Scroll through to see Sara's pictures and read our download on it.

Sara Ali Khan captures the essence of modern Indian fashion at Cannes

Cannes 2023 Day 2: Sara Ali Khan embraces modern Indian fashion in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the French Riviera town to display her sartorial prowess for a photoshoot. Sara wore a black-and-white coloured beaded bralette blouse and a saree-style skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The star and the designers posted pictures of the look on Instagram. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared details about the ensemble in the caption, "Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture. She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals."

Sara's Cannes Day 2 look features a halter neck blouse embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls. A plunging V neckline, fitted bust, and midriff-baring cropped hem added an edgy twist to her ensemble. She wore it with an off-white chamois satin saree-styled skirt with an attached drape, pleats on the front, black and white beads and crystals-embellished border, and a trailing floor-sweeping train on the back.

Sara styled the ensemble with minimalist jewels, including a black and white layered pearl necklace, dainty ear studs, and high heels. Lastly, a side-parted messy chignon bun, bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, mauve lip shade, and dewy base gave the finishing touch.

Though fans were not impressed by Sara's Cannes Day 1 look, the Day 2 ensemble got their approval. A user commented on Diet Sabya's story, "In the light of all the other outfits, this is an improvement." Another fan wrote, "Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture is breathtaking." Another commented, "Yesterday she was Shabnam today she's Shola."