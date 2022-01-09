Sara Ali Khan in see-through lace top and skirt worth 47k looks straight out of a magical dream: All pics

After stunning the audience with her performance in Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan is now taking over the internet with sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actor looks straight out of a magical dream in the images. She wore a pristine white lace crop top and skirt in the post, which garnered a lot of love from her followers.

Sara posted the photos on her official page and captioned them with her trademark shayaris. "Mary had a little lamb. Its fleece was white as snow. Sara took Laksmi and Flo. And there was a camera and Ro," the actor wrote. The ensemble Sara wore for the shoot is from the shelves of the clothing label Leo & Lin.

Sara chose a see-through Guipure lace top featuring a cropped hem length for the shoot. She flaunted her toned abs in the blouse that comes with scalloped details on the hem, snap-fastening on the gathered cuffs, mutton-leg full sleeves, and floral-detailed lace.

Sara Ali Khan in a see-through lace top and skirt.

The Coolie No 1 actor teamed the white blouse with a high-waisted lace skirt featuring an asymmetrical hemline, tiered ruffles, floral embroidery on the lace and a flowy silhouette. The top and the skirt are from Leo & Lin's Resort 2021 Femme Rhapsody collection and are a perfect fit for enjoying a brunch date with your friends or family.

Sara opts for minimal make-up.

If you wish to include the skirt and blouse set in your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The top is available on The Outnet website and is worth ₹14,336 (USD 193), and the skirt is available on Tata Cliq Luxury for ₹33,400. The set will cost you ₹47,736.

The Leo & Lin Lace Crop Top. (theoutnet.com)

The Leo & Lin Lace Skirt. (luxury.tatacliq.com)

In the end, Sara glammed up the all-white ensemble with gold jewels like statement rings, minimal make-up, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and nude lip shade.

Meanwhile, Sara starred in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Currently, the actor is shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal in Indore.

