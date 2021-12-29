Sara Ali Khan's fitness video pushes us to burn unwanted body fat this New Year

Making us enter the New Year 2022 with rejuvenated enthusiasm for fitness, Sara Ali Khan recently dropped a new advertorial in which her robust workout session has us hooked and inspired to burn unwanted body fat. Bored of trotting along on a treadmill or looking to tame the exercise doldrums? Take fitness motivation from Sara.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a video straight from gym where she was seen makes exercising look effortless while nailing jump squats, dumbbell goblet squats, leg extension variation and more. The video featured her donning a round-neck cut sleeves white crop top with a pair of grey shorts and a pair of sneakers with hair pulled back into a ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

The video opens to her performing a series of core exercises including jump squats followed by lunges with a dumbbell in each hand. Next, Sara was seen performing dumbbell shoulder-to-shoulder press and then dumbbell goblet squat to effectively tone her body.

Flaunting a killer waistline and washboard abs, Sara ended her fitness routine by placing her hands firmly on the floor with her legs high up on a bench and working on her quadriceps, which are the large muscles at the front of the thighs. Though this was a part of her advertorial shoot, we are super pumped up to jump out of bed and hit the grind this mid-week.

Benefits:

Excellent for building explosive power, jump squats are a high-intensity plyometric exercise that increase the height of one’s vertical jump by conditioning the muscles and joints of the lower body. Also called rotational jumps, they are a training that not only uses the stretch shortening cycle (SSC) to generate quick, powerful pre-stretch or counter-movements but also uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power.

They are powerful aerobic exercises which help develop one’s body strength, power, speed, endurance and agility that are useful for virtually any sport. This in turn improves the physical performance and ability to do different activities and gives our cardiovascular system a good workout since it tends to elevate our heart rate and respiration rate.

Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Goblet squats improve grip, core and upper body strength along with working all the major muscle groups in the lower body. It is a full-body workout that engages the core more and improved core strength will in turn protect the spine.

It activates the glute more than a standard dumbbell squat. It reduces the risk of injury as it increases the hip and ankle mobility.

The quads are the biggest muscle in the human body and strong quads are important for a good posture, walking and squatting. The leg extension strengthens the quadriceps while also engaging the muscles in the core, butt, hips and lower legs.

It strengthens the patellar ligament and quadriceps attachment for the knee even as they are notoriously difficult to develop or tone. Bending and straightening the leg from the knee are the two basic movements of this exercise.

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine. For improving one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week as they train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.