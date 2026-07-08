Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘Meaning of life is having purpose, we are born, and we will die, what you do is…’

Let's look at what she said and how her understanding of success is not one-dimensional but multifaceted.

On a BeerBiceps podcast on November 22, 2022, Priyanka Chopra was asked by host Ranveer Allahbadia about her take on success. He asked what happens after someone reaches the pinnacle of success, why they still need to keep growing, and whether some people eventually choose a more detached, monk-like life after achieving everything. In short, he asked her about her take on the meaning of life.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is looked up to as an inspirational figure, not solely for her iconic career graph but also for how articulate and eloquent she is in her speeches and podcast interviews. From earning stardom in Bollywood to building a global career in Hollywood, she has come to represent ambition, reinvention and resilience. Her journey is seen as a great example of success. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Taylor Swift: 'You can be sensitive but also durable, and you can accept that feedback…'

What did Priyanka Chopra say? “I think the meaning of life is having purpose. We are born, and we will die. What you do in between that is your legacy, and if your legacy is walking with sand between your toes and living in a shack and being happy and meditating, sure. It is an individual choice; success is very subjective; to each person, their own. My success might be completely not attractive to somebody else's success.

She then elaborated how the definition of success differs from person to person. In the end, what truly matters is what one chooses to do, again reiterating that the time between life and death is what really counts. She said, "As long as you are at peace with your choices, make choices that will make you at peace.”

What does Priyanka Chopra's quote mean? Time and again, Priyanka reinforces herself as a confident, well-spoken and poised speaker who is also candid and charismatic in the way she presents perspectives rich in meaning. This statement too offers a very grounded and optimistic point of view on success.

Often, success quickly becomes a comparative parameter of worth, but the actor insisted that success is never the same for everyone, and that there is no universal standard for it. While defining the meaning of life, Priyanka also focused on legacy and what one chooses to do with their life. Anything that brings a person, according to her, can be meaningful.

She also places the focus on choice. Running after conventional success should not be the norm. Instead, one should choose a life that makes sense to them and brings them peace.