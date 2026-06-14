Quote of the day by Taylor Swift: 'You can be sensitive but also durable, and you can accept that feedback…'

Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter, constantly reinvents herself, both over the decades and in terms of her music genre and visual identity. From her record-breaking Eras Tour, which boosted economies, to her massive cultural influence across generations, the 36-year-old has repeatedly made history.



ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, 36, becomes youngest woman inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame; beats Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. (AFP)

She did so again as she became the youngest and first female artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The pop icon delivered a speech lasting around 21 minutes. In her speech, she walked the audience through her journey, lessons, doubts and everything that makes her a one-of-a-kind songwriter in pop music.

The snippet from her long, emotional speech deals with one of the biggest challenges Taylor Swift faces, and one that any artist, in general, has to navigate: criticism and how to deal with it.

Taylor Swift would often find herself in the eye of the storm whenever she released a new album. For instance, The Tortured Poets Department was criticised by some for being too lyrically, poetically heavy and repetitive, while The Life of a Showgirl was called too shallow, with scrutiny over the crude, juvenile lyrical choices.

So, to understand how to deal with criticism, some of which makes sense and some of which does not, hear it from the global star on the best way forward.