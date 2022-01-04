Sara Ali Khan is missing mountains of Kashmir in unseen throwback pics from holiday: Check it out

Actor Sara Ali Khan is missing the mountains and enjoying the balmy sun in Kashmir, and her new Instagram post is proof. The star posted several throwback pictures from her trip to the valley, saying she is majorly missing her days there. Her photos made us miss mountains and trips with our friends.

Sara posted several unseen pictures from the Kashmir trip with her Instagram family. They show her sitting by the lake, enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir, enjoying with her gang and more. "Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback," the Atrangi Re star captioned her post. Take a look:

The first and third pictures in the post show Sara, dressed in a blue ribbed jumper and joggers, sitting by a crystal blue lake with a backdrop of mountains.

The second is a candid click featuring the actor and the lush green beauty of the valley. The fourth photo also showed Sara sitting on a stone by the river in Yoga's Padmasana or the Lotus Pose.

Throwback photos from Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir trip.

The Coolie No 1 actor also enjoyed a Shikara ride in a river and stood on her resort's balcony to enjoy the snow-covered view. Sara also clicked photos with her gang in Kashmir.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys the view in Kashmir.

In September, Sara had shared photos from her trip to the Sheshnag Lake, situated at the track leading to Amarnath cave, with her friends. In the post, Sara posted scenic videos and photos of the sunrise and starry night sky, enjoying food with friends, and chilling by the lake.

Sara captioned the post, "Sunny rays and Starry nights. Moonlight and camp fire for lights. As long as you can deal with heights. And over food are the only fights."

The rise in Omicron cases has affected travel once again. We are all staying at our homes and following safety guidelines to avoid the further spread of the virus. Sara's photos ignited our wanderlust, making us miss our trips to mountains and beaches.

Meanwhile, professionally, Sara was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It was released on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

