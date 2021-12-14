Sara Ali Khan woke up feeling bloated and tired, so she did this: Watch her Sara-crusher gym workout

We all have days when we feel too tired or just bloated and lazy because of our periods. These feelings make it tough to find the motivation to hit the gym. Well, Sara Ali Khan was also on the same boat recently. However, what she did next will pump you up for the entire week and leave you feeling extremely motivated.

Sara took to Instagram to share a video of herself in which the star revealed to her fans that after waking up on Monday morning, she decided to not go to the gym. She was "feeling tired, lazy, not very motivated, also bloated because she got her period".

However, instead of giving in to this feeling, she decided to push herself, go to the gym and do workouts to feel better mentally, physically and hormonally. Sara added that she was proud. "Puffy and Bloated or Gym Devoted? Clearly for the former Sara voted. Cycled, jumped fully exploded. So wanted to share, so her effort could be noted. Thank you Darshaks," the Atrangi Re star captioned her video.

The video shows Sara doing a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) routine at the gym with her trainer. The regimen included cycling, elevated side jumps, crunches, dumbbell training, burpees, planks, abs training, and more.

Sara also did skull crushers in the video. When she asked about the same, a sweat-drenched Sara joked, "I am doing the Sara-crusher workout." In the same clip, Sara's trainer revealed that the actor yells a lot while working out but she never cries. "She wants to cry but she puts that brave Sara face. She is a good actor," he added.

In the end, Sara even proved that she dedicates fully to her workout routine as when her trainer told her that she worked out for an hour and that was enough, the actor was disappointed. "One hour is nothing," she says in the clip.

Did Sara's fun and rigorous workout video motivate you for the week?

