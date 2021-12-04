Sara Ali Khan looks LIT in Y2K-inspired shacket and pants set for new shoot, it costs 3k

Y2K fashion has come back in full spring, and the best-dressed stars in Bollywood are already incorporating this style in their wardrobes. Bringing back the glory of late '90s and early-to-mid 2000s fashion choices for a recent photoshoot, Sara Ali Khan also jumped on the Y2k bandwagon. She wore printed co-ord pants and a shacket set, and we love every bit of it.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram to share Sara's photos on her Instagram page. She captioned the post "Lit" with a fire emoticon, and we agree. Everything about Sara's look screams LIT. The ensemble is from the shelves of Alaya By Stage3 and Marysia.

If you wish to incorporate Sara's trendy look in your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. It comes at an affordable price that won't burn a hole in your pocket. Scroll ahead to see the Atrangi Re actor's full look and find out how to add the outfit to your collection.

The crop shacket Sara wore for the photoshoot comes in a white and blue checkered print with panelled pockets, balloon sleeve detailing, contrast brown buttons and gathered cuffs. She wore it over a white solid ribbed bralette with a scalloped neckline.

Sara wore it with high waist pants in a matching white and blue checkered print. It features a matching buckle belt, tapered fit, folded cuffs, pleated details on the front and ruched waistline.

If you wish to add the shacket and the pants to your wardrobe, it is available on the Alaya By Stage3 website. Both are worth ₹1,650, and the set will cost ₹3,300.

In the end, Sara styled the outfit with matching statement rings and earrings. A messy updo rounded off her hairstyle, and for glam, she chose nude brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and glowing skin.

What do you think of her Y2K inspired outfit?

