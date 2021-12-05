Sara Ali Khan personifies royalty in floral embroidered lehenga worth 2 lakh: Pics inside

Actor Sara Ali Khan is no stranger to making heads turn wherever she goes. The star has a wardrobe full of statement ensembles, especially Indian wear. From cotton kurtas to sharara sets, Sara wears it all. But one look at her Instagram feed, and you will know that beauteous lehengas are her firm go-to's. And her latest photos to go viral also features the star wearing an embroidered lehenga.

Today, on December 5, the official page of designer Anita Dongre took to Instagram to share pictures of Sara wearing a creation from their shelves. The star opted for an ornate lehenga set in pleasing neutral tones, perfect for attending a wedding as a bridesmaid or a puja at home.

Giving the details of Sara's royal look, the page captioned her photos, "Sara Ali Khan in our Mistletoe Lehenga. The flowing organza silk lehenga is exquisitely embroidered. This light-as-air ensemble is ethereal." Keep scrolling to know all details of her look and find out where you can buy the exact same outfit online.

Inspired by the magic of mistletoe, Sara's ethnic ensemble features a cream-coloured short choli with spaghetti straps, floral thread embroidery done in pink, green, purple and lavender shades, sequinned embroidery and a deep neckline.

Sara wore the blouse with a matching lehenga featuring pockets, tassel-adorned ties, floral embroidery, and sequin and gota work done exquisitely over a flowing cream organza silk fabric.

The skirt comes infused with a dreamy lightness, making it an absolute ethereal pick. In the end, Sara's outfit came together with a zari dupatta adorned with embroidered borders.

Keen on including Sara's lehenga set in your wardrobe? Well, we have the details for you. Called the Mistletoe Lehenga, it is available on the Anita Dongre website for ₹1,99,000.

The Mistletoe Lehenga. (anitadongre.com)

The Atrangi Re star accessorised her ethnic look with colourful purple and pink bangles and statement jhumkis. Centre-parted super silky open locks, mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and beaming base completed the glam picks.

