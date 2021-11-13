Sara Ali Khan's multi-coloured cartoon print bikini steals the show at Maldives

Giving us serious travel FOMO along with raising the bar of fashion goals, Bollywood hottie Sara Ali Khan drew all the spotlight on herself this Saturday with her sultry look in a multi-coloured cartoon print bikini at Maldives. Flying down to the island nations again, this time Sara made heads turn with her cute but sizzling hourglass look in a multi-coloured cartoon print bikini and we can't help but join the fans currently swooning over her.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures and a video where she was seen enjoying an exotic getaway with friends and unwinding at the tropical location. The pictures featured Sara donning a flattering blue base bikini top that sported cartoon sketches in multi-colours.

Flaunting killer washboard abs, Sara teamed it with a tie-up bikini bottom that too came in blue base and sported cartoon sketches in multi-colours. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sara accessorised her look with beaded bracelets, a funky blue finger ring and a pair of blue rimmed sunglasses from Turakhia Optics.

While in some pictures, Sara was seen posing on the staircase of a swimming pool which extended into the turquoise blue ocean and met the azure blue sky on the horizon, the other pictures showed her chilling and posing with her friends. Sara captioned the pictures, “Sky above, Sand Below Sea around, Go with the Flow (sic).”

The swimwear is credited to Indian fashion designer Nidhi Munim's luxury line, House of NM, that boasts of custom made swimwear and resort wear, in jewel tones and hand embroideries, specially designed with tummy tucker fabrics and luxe detailing. Sara Ali Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel.

