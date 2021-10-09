Sara Ali Khan to Madhuri Dixit: This Durga Puja, take fashion tips from your favourite celebs

Durga Puja 2021: As people get ready for Durga Puja celebrations to begin from October 11, there are a few things without which this festival is incomplete - good food and new clothes. To satiate your taste buds during Pujo, you can try out various recipes listed here. But in case you are looking for inspiration to revamp your wardrobe before Durga Puja begins, we have a solution for you. We decided to list stunning ethnic ensembles worn by some of our favourite celebrities in the past few months. So, take your fashion cues from these stars but don't forget your mask!

SARA ALI KHAN

If quirky prints are your thing like Sara Ali Khan, this bespoke saree she wore at the Global Citizen Event will be a perfect fit for your Pujo wardrobe. The soothing pink palette adorned with multi-coloured truck print makes this saree a head-turner. Take cues from Sara and team it with a sleeveless blouse, statement jhumkis and matching bangles.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Spread some sparkle and shimmer while pandal hopping by taking cues from Janhvi Kapoor. She wore a heavily embellished lehenga set by Manish Malhotra for a photoshoot. The star chose a mirror-work adorned sleeveless blouse teamed with a sequinned lehenga and embroidered dupatta.

MALAIKA ARORA AND KRITI SANON

Manish Malhotra's sequinned sarees have been ruling the fashion scene since last year, and Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon recently proved it isn't going out of style any time soon.

Malaika and Kriti draped themselves in bespoke sequinned sarees for their photoshoots and convinced us to include this voguish look in our Durga Puja wardrobe.

ANANYA PANDAY

Embrace the colour red during Durga Puja 2021 with this gorgeous saree look opted by Ananya Panday for an ad shoot. The ruffled saree with its simple charm will help you stand out from the crowd. The embroidered blouse will act as the cherry on top.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

While shooting for a commercial alongside actor Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a golden yellow anarkali by Ridhi Mehra. This georgette embroidered anarkali set featuring a front slit and mirror work can be worn while attending festivities during the day. So, you should definitely take cues.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Want to look elegant during Durga Puja 2021? Take your fashion cues from Deepika Padukone, who recently blessed our feed wearing a silk organza saree adorned with uninterrupted signature pleats and a sleeveless high-neck blouse. Deepika accessorised the attire with statement earrings, a sleek bun and minimal make-up.

MADHURI DIXIT

If you want to add a dash of contemporary fashion to your Pujo wardrobe, wear a printed mustard sharara set just like Madhuri Dixit Nene. The star chose a strappy crop top and teamed it with flared sharara pants and a sheer matching cape. She styled the look with a matching bag, jewellery and pretty earrings.

KIARA ADVANI

While promoting Shershaah with rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wore some stunning ethnic ensemble. But this ethereal white crushed lehenga and bralette set teamed with yellow scalloped dupatta stood out for us. Kiara wore the attire with a choker necklace and open tresses.

So, which star's outfit are you picking for the upcoming festival?

