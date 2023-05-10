Sara Ali Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attires to showing us how to look classy and festive in ethnic ensembles, to decking up in athleisure and formal power suits and acing it, Sara’s fashion diaries are varied and replete with inspo for her fans to refer to. With every ensemble, Sara ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to keep it minimal, chic and stylish. The actor’s sense of sartorial fashion is reflected in her choice of attire and is loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons.

Sara Ali Khan’s airport look is all about being chic and sassy(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara, a day back, arrived back to Mumbai in style. The actor was photographed at Mumbai airport as she walked out of the airport in chic casuals and gave us major airport fashion goals to follow for our next flight. Sara, for the comfy flying, chose a sweatshirt and a pair of trousers as she slayed airport fashion goals for us. The actor looked chic and stylish in a blue and white tie and dyed sweatshirt with rolled up sleeves and a closed neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of sleek white trousers with boot cut details. Sara smiled for the cameras and posed patiently before getting into her car. Take a look at her pictures here.

Sara posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara further accessorised her look for the day in a monochrome sling bag across her shoulders, a white cap and tinted shades. In pink and white shoes, she added more colours to her look. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls as she walked out of the airport. In minimal makeup – contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Sara aced the airport look and made her fans drool.

