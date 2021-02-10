Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top

Sara Ali Khan celebrated mom Amrita Singh's birthday along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in what appeared to be low-key celebrations by the water. The Love Aaj Kal actor took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures of the inseparable trio all dressed in matching hues of blue along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most." In the hashtags Sara referred to her mother as her soul sister, travel buddy and a boss lady. While Amrita can be seen wearing a cobalt blue top, Ibrahim wore a light blue denim shirt, while Sara sported a denim crop top with bug embellishments on it. She also wore an evil eye ring on her hand, matching blue nail paint, minimal make up as usual, her straight hair framing her face. Sara also shared several images of herself alongside Amrita in her Instagram stories, in most of which the two were wearing matching outfits.

Sara also took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in the middle of dental surgery for getting her wisdom teeth removed. She tried to explain the process in the video but was hilariously unable to. The Kedarnath actor posted the video with the caption, "Namaste Darshako. Gyaani Daant Bye Bye," which continued by showing the actor post surgery as she looked ecstatic and exhausted at the same time.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, the remake of the 1995 film by the same name, both directed by David Dhawan, while the original starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. Sara also recently became the brand ambassador for lifestyle brand Chumbak and is working on Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in which she plays a double role.