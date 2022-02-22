Sara Ali Khan's white lace mini dress for attending Jeh's first birthday party costs 32k: All pics

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their youngest son, Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan's first birthday. The party was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan also attended the bash and took to Instagram to share endearing photos starring Jeh, Saif, Taimur, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pictures instantly went viral, and fans showered love over the adorable moments. As for us, we also fell in love with Sara's white dress for the bash.

On Monday, Sara took to Instagram to post several photos from Jeh's birthday party and captioned it, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J [cake, heart and hugging face emoji]." The post shows Sara and Ibrahim posing with Jeh, Taimur and Saif. The brother and sister duo also clicked selfies with Jeh and played with him while clicking pictures.

Coming to Sara's outfit for attending Jeh's birthday celebrations, the Atrangi Re actor chose a white lace mini dress. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Self Portrait, and we even found out the price for you. But, more on that later.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's quick Pilates session is all the workout motivation you need

Sara Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Ibrahim

The mini length dress features a wide square neckline on the front and back, floral lace overlay, see-through half sleeves with floral patterns, fitted bodice, a matching belt to cinch the dress at the waist, a flowy skirt and applique work done on the hem.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Jeh's birthday.

Keen on adding Sara's mini dress to your closet? It is available on the Self Portrait website and is called the White Guipure Floral Lace Mini Dress. It will cost you ₹32,545 (£320).

The White Guipure Floral Lace Mini Dress (self-portrait-studio.com)

Sara accessorised the ensemble with kiss patterned strappy high heels from Yves Saint Laurent, a sleek bracelet, watch, and diamond ear studs. In the end, she opted for glossy pink lip shade, rosy tint on the cheeks, and centre-parted open tresses for the glam picks.

What do you think of Sara's look?

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh last year. They are also parents to five-year-old Taimur.