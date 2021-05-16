Sarees, powersuits and shorts: Neena Gupta is one the style icon who can slay in all, proof in pics

Be it rocking the neon colours, slaying in her fashion designer daughter, Masaba's quirky tracksuits, looking elegant in a saree or styling a look with Gen Z approved accessories such as fanny packs and bucket caps, Neena Gupta does it all and she does it better than the rest. The actor who is ageing like a fine wine has been setting trends and going viral due to her sartorial picks.

The actor who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson is currently residing in her holiday home which is situated in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. The home that is atop a mountain has a serene view and Gupta has styled it in a way that makes it the best place to relax after a tiring day, proving that her chic style sense is not just limited to her sartorial picks.

Neon Colours

The actor recently started incorporating neon colours in her wardrobe but is slaying it like an absolute champ. She had posted a picture of herself wearing a black jacket which was teamed with a neon yellow pair of cargo pants and was seen posing alongside a rainbow. Yep, that is correct. The way the actor carried the look, impressed the fashion police.

Not long ago, she was also seen wearing a similar neon colour fanny pack while walking in Mukteshwar. It won't be wrong to say that the Badhaai Ho actor is owning this look.

Neena's Comfy Go-To Look

If you take one look at her Instagram, you will realise that Neena Gupta loves a good, comfy pair of shorts. Be it denim or cotton, the actor often pairs it with an oversized comfy shirt and absolutely rocks the trend. Check out these pics that are testimony to our statement.

Boss Babe Neena Gupta

The actor who is a boss babe in real life often makes a similar statement with her outfits as well. Whenever the actor wears a suit jacket, she owns the room.

Six Yards Of Elegance

Can we really talk about Neena Gupta's style sense without talking about sarees? The actor has one of the most versatile saree collection and she looks equally elegant in all of them. Any colour with a quirky print or even one with a traditional feel, Gupta knows how to add her own touch to it to make that look work.

Check out some of the other outfits of the actor that are our favourite:

Don't you agree with our list?

