Say ‘goodbye’ to uneven skin. These glass skincare ingredients offer smooth look

If you’ve been obsessing over your skin texture, this is the right quick post for you as we got a few skincare experts to spill the beans on some ingredients that promise a smooth, polished and glass-like skin texture, after which you can say “goodbye” to uneven skin. You see, due to pollution, sun damage, stress and ageing, our skin ends up with wrinkles, roughness and age spots hence, a smooth looking skin, without any bumps or rough texture, is our fantasy.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nehaa Juneja, Founder of SkinWorks, explained, “The word ‘glass skin’ refers to skin that is evenly toned, glossy and smooth. The name ‘glass skin’ comes from the fact that such skin looks to be as flawless as glass. This is a really elegant and simple way of expressing someone with a great complexion in the fashion world. Although the term ‘glass skin’ has its origins in Korea, the entire world today wants to be a part of this fashion trend. To accomplish this, you'll need to start with glass skin home treatments.”

Echoing the same, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of INATUR - Pooja Nagdev, stressed that to attain that glass-like skin, you would need to follow a strict skincare routine with the right ingredients. According to Namrata Namrata Reddy, Co- Founder of Satliva, “Achieving glass skin is something everybody is talking about but it is unfair to put pressure on yourself just to get that skin. However, if you wish to get smoother and shinier skin, there are tons of ingredients that can serve you in the best way possible in order to achieve glass skin.”

The three skin experts listed ingredients that lead to clear and even skin texture. These include:

1. Turmeric - Turmeric, as we all know, is a tried-and-true herbal remedy for a variety of skin problems. It's a well-known natural cure for brightening up dull skin. To form a smooth paste, combine a pinch of turmeric powder with milk and water. Apply the paste to the skin's afflicted regions. You can leave this on overnight and wash it off the next day for revitalized, even-toned skin.

2. Cocoa Butter - Take 1 tablespoon Cocoa Butter and 2 teaspoons Rose Water in a mixing bowl to make a paste. Thoroughly combine all of the ingredients. Apply a layer of the paste to the skin with a cotton ball dipped in the paste. Wash with cold water after 10-15 minutes.

3. Banana - Before you throw that banana peel in the trash, try putting it on your face or skin to decrease wrinkles, acne and dry skin. Banana peels are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants, making them a good complement to any skincare regimen.

4. Glycolic acid - This acid is also a chemical exfoliant just like salicylic acid. Glycolic acid works more on the surface of the skin and clears up any roughness or flakes. It’s important to use it in a rationalized manner since it can sensitize the skin to UV rays.

5. Salicylic acid - Unlike glycolic acid, this chemical exfoliant goes deep into the skin and renews the skin. If you have a lot of whiteheads or blackheads on your skin then this is the right product to use. This acid happens to be a variant of the chemical exfoliant group Beta Hydroxy Acid. It simply goes deep into your acne-prone skin and loosens the chemical bonds thereby, leaving you with renewing skin.

6. Cica - Also known as Centella Asiatica, it is a name of an herb called Gotu Kola. It can repair damaged skin and it is quite popular for it in today’s time.

7. Retinol and Retinoid - They help with smoothening the skin from pimples or wrinkles or any kind of texture. However, retinol takes their time to work hence, don’t expect them to work instantly. Give it at least six months and then see the change. You must have heard about these magic serums at all places. These ingredients will do the job for you in the best way possible. The vitamin A-derivatives help you increase skin cell turnover exponentially. All you need is some time and patience.

8. Ceramides - Ceramides are known to be one of the best ingredients to achieve smooth skin. The binding elements manage to fortify your skin and help hold them together greatly. So if you feel your skin is peeling and damaged, ceramides sound like a great option for you to start with.

These are the few ingredients that you need to look for in your products. Maintaining a suitable skincare routine can help you achieve smoother and glass-looking skin quicker. Needless to mention, achieving smooth skin requires a lot of patience. See it as a self-care process and you will be at your destination in no time!