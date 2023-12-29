Say 'I Do' in style: Trending colour palettes to look out for soon-to-be brides and grooms in 2024

In 2024, weddings take on a deeply personal hue as couples embrace intimate, meaningful expressions of love. This sentiment becomes the central theme, influencing everything from personalized gifts to spring floral décor woven with shared life moments. This trend resonates boldly in fashion, departing from stereotyped traditional expressions while almost simultaneously, the fashion trend is also likely to reflect a subtle revival of traditions. Expected to make a mark for the to-be brides and grooms, as well as their loved ones, are some unconventional hues with saturated contrasts, intertwined with the warmth of relationships in the form of a piece of jewellery or probably just an odhni, that were passed through generations. Fashion in the year ahead would manifest the intrinsic detached yet rooted aspect of the young Indians. (Also read: From puff sleeves to sustainable designs: Top 5 bridal fashion trends redefining elegance and style for brides-to-be ) Wedding trends 2024: Trending colour palettes to look out for brides and grooms(Instagram)

Hottest Color Palettes for Bride and Groom in 2024

"The trend of departing from stereotyped traditional expressions, it is expected that muted tones such as gulabi pink, peach, and green tea would remain popular, creating an ambiance of warmth and tenderness. However, these gentle shades extend to newer unusual tones of lavender, butter yellow and minty blues, often juxtaposed with hints of saturated contrasts, injecting energy and vibrancy. This nuanced colour palette complements the intimate setting of weddings, embodying the couple's unique journey while inviting guests into a celebration that feels both personal and exuberant. As couples gravitate towards more personalized expressions, the colour trends of 2024 beautifully encapsulate the intimate and vibrant spirit of contemporary weddings," says Anuradha Chandrashekar, Fashion Expert and Co-founder, ICH Next.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, “On the other spectrum, we observe a poignant revival of traditions, reflecting the sentiments of contemporary youth. The prevailing physical and emotional distance, coupled with the rise of nuclear families, has fostered a yearning for the cherished connections of extended family during celebrations. This trend is a testament to the importance of deep-rooted connections in the youth's perception of their special day.”

"Amidst this desire for meaningful connections, there is a noticeable inclination towards the revival of tradition through tangible keepsakes. Brides and grooms seek treasures like grandma's odhni, mom's handloom saree, or heirloom jewellery, incorporating them into their celebrations, symbolizing a beautiful blend of something old, something new, and something borrowed. The colour palette resonates with monotonal redsand deep vintage hues like kaagaz ecru and dusky pinks, encapsulating the essence of time-honoured love stories. A chalky palette of fresh pastels, with aged tones of beige, dominates the theme. Shell and pearl trims accentuate its’ romantic notion," added Anuradha.

Anuradha concluded by saying, "The trends emphasize the importance of intimate familial bonds, transforming weddings into rich narratives that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity. Weddings lay the foundation of an unbreakable bond between two individuals who share love, and also of new relationships that come to being, and in the year that is ahead, the colour palettes on the D-day would be an ode to the same."