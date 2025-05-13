Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh top men's Met Gala 2025 ranking; leave international stars like Bad Bunny behind

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
May 13, 2025 12:50 PM IST

At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan led the men's ranking list with $19 million in Media Impact Value (MIV). Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh ranked third. 

The first Monday of May is always the highlight of the year for fashion lovers or anyone who is remotely interested in celebrities. So, if you were wondering who topped this year's Met Gala Power Rankings list for men, you would be surprised to know it wasn't US rapper A$AP Rocky or Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful Formula One (F1) Grand Prix racing drivers of all time. Rather, two Indian stars stole the show at the Met Gala 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh attend the Met Gala 2025. (AFP, PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh attend the Met Gala 2025. (AFP, PTI)

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Bella Hadid: As Cannes Film Festival bans nudity and naked dresses, a lookback at top 5 sheer looks

Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh steal the show

Per The Hollywood Reporter, they partnered with the data firm Launchmetrics to produce the annual Red Carpet Power Rankings. The list measures the earned engagement of May’s Met Gala. It also analyses and ranks both brands and stars, spanning five categories: fashion, watches and jewellery, and accessories, as well as the top five women and the top five men at each event. 

On the ‘top 5 men on the red carpet’ list, Shah Rukh secured the first place with $19 million in Media Impact Value (MIV).

According to the list released by The Hollywood Reporter, here are the rankings:

1. Shah Rukh Khan X Sabyasachi – $19 million in MIV

2. Lewis Hamilton X Wales Bonner – $9.4 million in MIV

3. Diljit Dosanjh X Prabal Gurung – $7.3 million in MIV

4. Colman Domingo X Valentino – $6.5 million in MIV

5. Bad Bunny X Prada – $6.4 million in MIV

Top 5 women on the red carpet

Meanwhile, Lisa, who wore Louis Vuitton, ranked first on the top 5 women on the red carpet list with $21.3 million in MIV. Sarocha Chankimha X Valentino came second, Jennie X channel secured the third spot, Zendaya X Louis Vuitton came fourth, and Rihanna and Marc Jacobs were ranked fifth.

Meanwhile, Christian Louboutin topped the top 5 accessory brands list, Louis Vuitton topped the Top 10 fashion brands list, and Cartier secured the first position in the Top 10 watch and jewellery brands list.

