Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan to Kartik Aaryan: Who wore what to Gadar 2 bash

The makers of Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hosted a grand success party for their recently released film in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars attended the grand bash, including Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol with Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and more stars. Ameesha and Sunny also attended the event, and his family, Bobby Deol, his wife and son, and Dharmendra supported the Gadar 2 cast. Check out who were the best-dressed celebrities and what they wore at the party.

Who wore what to Gadar 2 success bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan at Gadar 2 success bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked their elegant and dapper selves as they arrived at the Gaar 2 success party. While SRK served his signature all-black look in a crewneck T-shirt and baggy cargo pants styled with a grey-coloured zipper jacket, bracelets, watch, sneakers and side-parted messy hairdo, Gauri complemented him in a black plunge-neck corset blouse, straight-fitted trousers, a black and white blazer, a shoulder bag, peep-toe metallic high heels, hoops, bracelets, striking glam, and open locks.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made heads turn at the party in stylish looks. While Kiara donned a plunging-neck full-sleeved velvet dress featuring feather adornments, Sidharth complemented her in a textured grey button-up shirt and matching denim jeans. Kiara rounded off her look with embellished high heels, dangling earrings, and striking glam.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made a glamorous appearance at the Gadar 2 success party dressed in a black midi dress featuring sheer full-length sleeves, gathered design elements, a plunge-neckline, a front thigh-high slit, midi hem length, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed the look with open locks, high heels, striking accessories, and minimal glam.

Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan opted for casual-chic styling for the Gadar 2 success bash. While Salman wore a black button-up shirt, denim jeans, chunky Chelsea boots in black, and a luxurious watch, Kartik attended the party in a brick-coloured shirt, black skinny-fit pants, white sneakers, and pulled-back hairdo.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was at her glamorous best at the Gadar 2 success party in a lavender-coloured statement blouse and mini skirt set. While the top features full-length billowy sleeves, a droopy shoulder exposing her decolletage, a gathered design, and a train extending from the shoulder, the bottoms feature a rose-shaped design and a figure-hugging design. Lastly, minimal glam, fur-adorned high heels, and a centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended the Gadar 2 success party with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She wore a hot pink-coloured sleeveless jumpsuit featuring a deep V neckline, body-hugging design, and flared pants. She styled it with shimmering red high heels, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty embraced her love for statement dressing in a midnight blue-coloured printed dress for the bash. She wore a midi-length ensemble featuring a halter-neck design, cut-outs on the neck and waist, and a knot on the front. She carried the ensemble with statement silver high heels, a matching clutch, rings, dainty earrings, and bracelets.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper at the Gadar 2 success party in a printed denim shirt, dark blue-coloured denim jeans, and a black crewneck T-shirt. He complemented the ensemble with tinted sunglasses, a rugged beard, back-swept hairdo, and stylish footwear.