Shamita Shetty rings in Diwali in 42.8k purple asymmetric jacket, lehenga set

Convincing us to ditch traditional ethnic ensembles this Diwali, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty rang in the festival of lights in a purple asymmetric jacket and lehenga set. Move over regular ethnic wears this Diwali as the Bollywood actor inspires us with her aww-worthy style and pretty fit in the purple asymmetric embroidered jacket and lehenga set.

Taking to her social media handle, Shamita shared a video in which she was seen all decked up to share Diwali greetings for her fans. The video featured the actor donning a sexy crop top that came in purple colour and sported floral motif work in contrasting golden thread.

The crop top was layered with a half sleeves purple asymmetric jacket that came with an open neckline. Made of raw silk and shantoon, the jacket sported floral motif work in contrasting golden thread embroidered all over the sleeves and border of the jacket to give it a rich royal look.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Shamita held the jacket at the waist with a purple cloth belt that was too embroidered with floral motif work in contrasting golden thread. For her contemporary Indo-fusion look, Shamita teamed the jacket and the crop top with a purple raw silk and shantoon lehenga that gave a pleated look.

Leaving her luscious brown tresses open down her back in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Shamita accessorised her look only with a pair of statement earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Shamita amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Flashing her million dollar smile for the camera, Shamita wished her fans a “Happy Diwlai”. She captioned the video, “Wishing you and your family a Happy and Safe Diwali May the happiness, cheer and warmth of this festival surround you forever (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella's eponymous label that boasts of alluringly blend contemporary silhouettes with intricate detailing using sequins, zardozi and gota patti, thereby epitomising a sartorial regale. The purple warp motif sleeves short jacket with purple crop top, skirt and embroidered belt originally costs ₹42,800 on the designer website.

Shamita Shetty's purple warp motif sleeves short jacket with purple crop top, skirt and embroidered belt from Prathyusha Garimella (prathyushagarimella.com)

Deepavali, which translates as ‘a row of lights’, is one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a period of 5 days. This year, Diwali falls on November 4.

