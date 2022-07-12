Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor's latest pics with Ranbir Kapoor will make you want to invest in a saree and stylish blouse

Nothing can compete with the versatility of a timeless six-yards, when it comes to Indian wear. And if you want to add a show-stopper saree to your wardrobe this season, you cannot miss Vaani Kapoor's green saree for promoting the upcoming film, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. The star has been keeping busy with her work schedule while serving back-to-back glamorous looks. For the latest promotional photoshoot, Vaani reached out for a green saree. But it wasn't just her choice of six yards that stood out for us. The stylish blouse that gave the garment a sultry twist also made a statement.

On Tuesday, Vaani Kapoor dropped pictures featuring her co-star Ranbir Kapoor from a photoshoot on Instagram to mark '10 days to Shamshera'. The star captioned her post, "BalliSona #10DaysToShamshera #Shamshera." Her saree is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's clothing label, and celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled it. Keep scrolling to see Vaani's photos. (Also Read: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor in ganji and pants, Vaani Kapoor in bustier and shorts are the hottest pair: New pics)

Talking about the six yards, Vaani chose a Mehendi green-coloured drape to promote Shamshera. The star donned the georgette saree around her body in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A sleeveless blouse with a plunging V neckline, bare back, gathered details on the front, and a cropped hem completed the traditional look.

In the end, Vaani chose simple accessories to style her minimal look. She picked gold and emerald-adorned drop earrings. A messy low bun with a few strands sculpting her face, black-winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

(Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are the sizzling duo in new jaw-dropping photoshoot for Shamshera promotions: All pics)

Ranbir complemented Vaani in a simple yet dapper ensemble. He slipped into a short black velvet kurta featuring a ribbed pattern, raised collars, button-up details on the neckline, pulled-back long sleeves and short hem length. A matching pair of black pants completed the getup. Lastly, Ranbir styled his outfit with a leather strap watch, silver hoop earring, rugged beard, and back-swept messy hairdo.

Meanwhile, Shamshera releases in theatres on July 22 in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt.