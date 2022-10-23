Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shanaya Kapoor attends Diwali bash with 'favourites' Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor in a pretty white anarkali: All pics

Shanaya Kapoor attends Diwali bash with 'favourites' Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor in a pretty white anarkali: All pics

fashion
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:34 PM IST

Shanaya Kapoor attended designer Abu Jani's Diwali bash in Mumbai last night with her 'favourites' Navya Nanda and mom, Maheep Kapoor. Today, Shanaya dropped pictures from the party, flaunting her pretty white anarkali. Don't miss Ananya Panday's comment on the post.

Shanaya Kapoor with Navya Nanda and Maheep Kapoor at Abu Jani's Diwali party. (Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor with Navya Nanda and Maheep Kapoor at Abu Jani's Diwali party. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Fashion designer Abu Jani of the ace-couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand Diwali bash last night. The festivities saw many stars arriving in glamorous ethnic ensembles, including Shanaya Kapoor with her mom and dad, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya attended the party in a pretty white anarkali, and today, she posted pictures of herself dressed in the ensemble on Instagram. The post featured her clicks with Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Nanda, whom she called her favourites.

Shanaya Kapoor attends the Diwali party with her favourites, Navya Nanda and Maheep Kapoor

On Sunday, Shanaya Kapoor shared pictures from designer Abu Jani's Diwali party. The post captioned "favourites" featured her clicks with Navya Nanda and Maheep Kapoor. While Shanaya chose a white embroidered anarkali for the occasion, Navya looked stunning in a printed crop top and skirt set. The photos also showed the grand decorations at the Diwali party. Don't forget to take tips for your Diwali wardrobe and home decorations from Shanaya's post. Check it out below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor steal spotlight at Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party)

Don't miss Ananya Panday's comment:

After Shanaya dropped the pictures, Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I'm not there tho." Akshay Marwah commented, "Looking amaze @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02." A few other netizens called Shanaya and Navya gorgeous and posted heart emojis.

Coming to Shanaya Kapoor's outfit, she completed the white Anarkali with an embroidered sheer dupatta. Lastly, pearl jhumkis, embellished bracelets, a dainty bindi, open tresses, shimmering eye makeup, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Shanaya Kapoor with Maheep Kapoor and Navya Nanda. (Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor with Maheep Kapoor and Navya Nanda. (Instagram)

As for Navya, she completed her outfit with minimal makeup, dainty earrings and open tresses. Her outfit is a perfect pick for lowkey pujas at home or dinner parties with friends.

Meanwhile, the who's who of the entertainment industry attended Abu Jani's Diwali party last night. Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Swara Bhasker, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Sajdeh, Taapsee Pannu, and other stars came to the bash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanaya kapoor navya naveli navya nanda maheep kapoor abu jani diwali + 4 more
shanaya kapoor navya naveli navya nanda maheep kapoor abu jani diwali + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out