Shanaya Kapoor attends Diwali bash with 'favourites' Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor in a pretty white anarkali: All pics

Fashion designer Abu Jani of the ace-couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand Diwali bash last night. The festivities saw many stars arriving in glamorous ethnic ensembles, including Shanaya Kapoor with her mom and dad, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya attended the party in a pretty white anarkali, and today, she posted pictures of herself dressed in the ensemble on Instagram. The post featured her clicks with Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Nanda, whom she called her favourites.

Shanaya Kapoor attends the Diwali party with her favourites, Navya Nanda and Maheep Kapoor

On Sunday, Shanaya Kapoor shared pictures from designer Abu Jani's Diwali party. The post captioned "favourites" featured her clicks with Navya Nanda and Maheep Kapoor. While Shanaya chose a white embroidered anarkali for the occasion, Navya looked stunning in a printed crop top and skirt set. The photos also showed the grand decorations at the Diwali party. Don't forget to take tips for your Diwali wardrobe and home decorations from Shanaya's post. Check it out below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor steal spotlight at Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party)

Don't miss Ananya Panday's comment:

After Shanaya dropped the pictures, Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I'm not there tho." Akshay Marwah commented, "Looking amaze @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02." A few other netizens called Shanaya and Navya gorgeous and posted heart emojis.

Coming to Shanaya Kapoor's outfit, she completed the white Anarkali with an embroidered sheer dupatta. Lastly, pearl jhumkis, embellished bracelets, a dainty bindi, open tresses, shimmering eye makeup, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Shanaya Kapoor with Maheep Kapoor and Navya Nanda. (Instagram)

As for Navya, she completed her outfit with minimal makeup, dainty earrings and open tresses. Her outfit is a perfect pick for lowkey pujas at home or dinner parties with friends.

Meanwhile, the who's who of the entertainment industry attended Abu Jani's Diwali party last night. Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Swara Bhasker, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Sajdeh, Taapsee Pannu, and other stars came to the bash.