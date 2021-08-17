Shanaya Kapoor goes fierce for Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding bash in sexy bralette and thigh-slit skirt

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor attended Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani's wedding party last night at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. It was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, from Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Khushi Kapoor, to Anshula Kapoor. While all the stars looked incredible for the occasion, Shanaya's smoking black coordinated ensemble made our hearts skip a beat.

Today, Shanaya took to Instagram to post a reel of herself dressed in the all-black ensemble. She captioned the video, "Wave it in his face, tell him boy bye," and channelled every bit of this fierce aesthetic in her chic attire.

Shanaya chose an all-black strappy top and a matching skirt to attend the wedding celebrations. Read on to know how she styled the look, which is a perfect pick for a low-key yet glamorous wedding celebration.

Shanaya wore a strappy satin-silk bralette-styled crop top for Rhea and Karan's wedding bash. The top featured a droopy neckline which gave a plunging effect and halter straps that extended to form a cross tie detail on the back.

She teamed the trendy black satin top with a matching skirt. The bodycon midi-length skirt featured a risque thigh-high slit which flaunted the Gen-Z fashionista's svelte frame and dainty legs.

Shanaya Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party. (Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya wore the all-black ensemble with strappy black stilettos, a black top-handle embellished bag and dainty ear studs. She opted for minimal accessories, which allowed her outfit to be the star of the look.

Shanaya tied her locks in a sleek middle-parted ponytail, and, for her glam, she chose glowing skin, glossy coral-pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, winger eyeliner, on-fleek eyebrows, and shimmery smoky eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani at her father's Juhu bungalow in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night.

What do you think of Shanaya's look?

