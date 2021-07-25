Shanaya Kapoor makes hearts flutter in nude camisole, brown faux leather pants

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, search no further as actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is here to raise the bar of muted style with her recent sultry pictures in a nude camisole and a pair of brown faux leather pants. Proving that the minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette, Shanaya slew a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look in the beige spaghetti top teamed with the pair of brown faux leather pants.

Taking to her social media handle, Shanaya shared a slew of pictures in the timeless head-to-toe neutral fashion trend that looked easy to style, replicate and adorn and fans can vouch how brown and its shades have officially become her wardrobe staples. The pictures featured the 21-year-old donning the beige spaghetti top that came with a deep square neckline and was tucked neatly inside a pair of high-waist brown faux leather trousers.

Accessorising her look with a golden wristwatch, a layered gold necklace and a pair of gold earrings, Shanaya pulled back her sleek tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle. Adding a pop of colour with a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

While a week ago, she had shared a picture in this look alongside her father, Shanaya shared another set by posing in front of a projector and captioned it, “exist loudly (sic)” while the recent flood of pictures from a photoshoot in the same look were captioned, “comment some caption inspo (sic).”

After serving as an assistant director on Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to make her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions project. She was supposed to begin shooting for it this month and will star opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfatez Pirzada.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter