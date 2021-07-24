Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shanaya Kapoor mesmerises with her desi look in 9,900 Mulmul kurta, garara

Shanaya Kapoor was dressed in the white and pink kurta and garara for a pooja along with parents Sanjay and Maheep
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor(Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter has already made quite a name for herself, and her fan following only keeps growing every day. Shanaya is almost always seen in shorts, tank tops and mini dresses, and the young Kapoor is always seen posing for sultry and sexy images on her Instagram feed which is otherwise filled with glamourous images, exercise videos, fun selfies, her coffee moments and pictures with her family and friends.. However, the 21-year-old surprised fans when she stepped out in Mumbai wearing a cute traditional Indian outfit with a matching mask and was snapped by the paparazzi earlier on Saturday.

Shanaya was dressed in the white and pink kurta and garara for a pooja along with parents Sanjay and Maheep. She was wearing the Chelsea Kurta in pink with the Chelsea garara from Mulmul. Shanaya had her shoulder length hair open, sporting a bare faced look and silver earrings and kada as she stepped out posing for the paparazzi before she put her matching mask back on.

The Chelsea set comes with lace trimmings, floral motifs embroidered over it and a white dupatta to match that also had lace and floral thread motifs embroidered over it. The set is priced at 9,900 on the brand's website.

Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram)

The striped design of the kurta was contrasted with a floral print in matching hues for the garara and sprigged lace borders. Shanaya looked absolutely graceful in the pretty pastel outfit.

We love Shanaya in this traditional look, what do you think?

