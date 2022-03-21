Shanaya Kapoor's pics in green slip dress sets Internet on fire, gets compliment from Suhana Khan. It costs 4k

Gen-Z fashionista and trendsetter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak. The 22-year-old's signature style is playful and feminine, and she has a wardrobe full of fun dresses and shimmery Indian wear for every occasion. She is often spotted on dinner dates with her best friends or attending B-Town parties in glamorous looks. Her latest look is also an inspiration for levelling up your style game.

Recently, Shanaya took to Instagram to post pictures of herself posing on top of a terrace with shimmering city lights acting as a stunning backdrop for her. The star, who is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, wore a simple yet glamorous green slip dress for the photoshoot and posted it with a green heart emoticon. Scroll ahead to see Shanaya's post.

Shanaya's ensemble is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara. If you wish to include it in your partywear collection, we have found the price details for you. It is available on the Zara website and is called Midi Dress with Draped Detail. It will cost you ₹3,990.

Shanaya Kapoor's slip dress. (zara.com)

Coming to the design details, Shanaya's midi dress comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline, barely-there straps, flowing fabric on the chest, gathered pleats, adjustable draped detail with drawstrings at the front, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. The figure-hugging silhouette added a feminine touch to her look.

Shanaya Kapoor shines bright like the city lights.

Shanaya ditched all accessories with the ensemble, going for a classy look. She just wore a pair of clear strappy high heels adorned with embellishments. In the end, glossy berry-toned lip shade, open side-parted tresses with curled ends, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Shanaya's post got love from her followers on social media. Many took to the comments section to praise her by dropping heart emojis. Suhana Khan commented, "Hotttt." Another user wrote, "Evergreen beautyy."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Shanaya Kapoor's post.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor will make her big Bollywood debut with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. They will star in Karan Johar's Dharma Production's project Bedhadak.