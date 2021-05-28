Shanaya Kapoor's summer whites and glam are on-trend, these pics are proof

Talking about summer fashion, Shanaya Kapoor has been rocking the look lately. The younger cousin of Sonam, Rhea and Janhvi Kapoor has been passed down the gene of impeccable sartorial sense. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

Recently, Shanaya shared a couple of images while slaying in the ultimate summer whites with a twist of Gen-Z fashion. The aforementioned images show the stunner dressed in a white sports bra and flaunting her washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of white sweatpants and topped it off by wearing an open white distressed shirt. The outfit is as easy-breezy as it can get.

To add a chic touch to the look, she carried a leather flap top-handle bag. Shanaya accessorised the outfit with a couple of delicate gold chains and a pair of hoop earrings. She completed the look with soft glam which consisted of mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush with some highlighter and a nude glossy lip. She completed the ensemble by letting her hair fall on her shoulders. Shanaya shared the images with the caption, "It’s been a minute (sic).”

Shanaya’s BFFs Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan were all hearts for these pictures. Even Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor left a hilarious comment on the post which read, "Can you give me those abs (sic).”

Comments on the post (Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

It’s not just clothes, Shanaya is also a champ when it comes to doing her own glam. She is one trend with the no-makeup makeup that is all about looking natural. She posted a closeup of herself flaunting the glam which consisted of a glossy lip, a little bit of blush and mascara-laden lashes. The 21-year-old had posted it with the caption, "extra glossy (sic).”

What do you think about her style?

