Shanaya Kapoor stuns in green saree-strappy blouse with gajra for Diwali, Suhana Khan says 'most beautiful'

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is a reigning Gen-Z fashion icon. She may not have made her big Bollywood debut yet, but her presence on social media and impeccable fashion choices have already made a mark on her fans online. Her look for Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash in a chiffon saree will sweep you off your feet and should inspire your ethnic wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya posted several photos of herself wearing the green saree. She captioned the post, "Light, love, and happiness." The photos garnered several likes and comments after being shared. Maheep Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and several other followers of Shanaya praised her in the comments section.

The 22-year-old's neo-traditional saree is from the shelves of Manish Malhotra's label. It screamed elegance and comfort and came adorned with the designer's signature styling elements. Scroll ahead to see Shanaya's photos and learn more about how she styled the six yards.

The biggest Hindu festival may have ended, but the wedding season is still going strong. Shanaya's green embroidered saree is the perfect look if you are a bridesmaid or need an ensemble for attending your best friend's Mehendi ceremony.

The green chiffon saree comes embroidered with gold patti around the borders. Shanaya wore the six yards with a strappy corset-style blouse adorned with crystal and sequin embellishments and a plunging neckline.

Shanaya accessorised the ethnic look with heavy jhumkis and gold bracelets. A centre-parted sleek bun adorned with gajra, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, metallic smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, and glowing skin.

After Shanaya posted the photos, her post garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Her Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts in the comments section, and Suhana Khan wrote, "Wow the most beautiful."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Shanaya Kapoor's post.

Shanaya made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Earlier this year, it was announced that she will make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film.

