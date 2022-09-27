Sharvari Wagh's bold and playful style in corset, mini skirt and blazer steals the spotlight at awards night: All pics

Many celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Global Spa Awards 2022. Sharvari Wagh was among a host of stars who arrived at the event dressed in jaw-dropping looks. However, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor won the best-dressed title for us in her sultry all-white avatar. The star embraced a bold and playful vibe in a corset, mini skirt and oversized blazer for walking the red carpet at the star-studded occasion. Keep scrolling to find out how she styled the attire.

Sharvari Wagh gets playful and bold in an all-white look

On Monday night, Sharvari Wagh, alongside many other stars, attended an awards show in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the actor at the event, and she also posted pictures of her all-white avatar on Instagram. "Got that Wintage Vibe," Sharvari captioned her post. The pictures show her serving stunning poses for the camera, dressed in a corset, mini skirt and oversized blazer - styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi. It is a perfect pick for attending date nights or attending parties with your girlfriends. You can take tips from Sharvari's look for glamming up your wardrobe. Check out her post below. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh shows how to style a white lace bustier top in a new photoshoot)

Coming to Sharvari's awards night look, the star slipped into a sleeveless corset top with thin straps, cut-out details on the plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, structured boning on the front, asymmetric hem, and a figure-hugging fit. She wore the top with a mini skirt featuring a short hem and bodycon silhouette.

Sharvari completed the outfit by draping an oversized blazer on her shoulders. It comes with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, ornate gold buttons, and an open front.

For the accessories, Sharvari chose embellished pointed stilettos with killer high heels and silver and emerald-adorned jewellery, including statement rings, dainty earrings and layered choker necklaces.

Lastly, side-parted open wavy tresses, bold red lip shade, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and contouring to define her features rounded off the glam picks.

