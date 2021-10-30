Sharvari Wagh in midriff-baring bralette, skirt channels Babli with her Bunty Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are taking the internet by storm with their newest pictures from a photoshoot. The two actors posed in equally trendy outfits for the photos, which they shared on their social media handles. Sharvari's look in a floral printed bralette and skirt set caught our attention and will definitely leave you swooning too.

Sharvari and Siddhant both took to Instagram to share pictures from the photoshoot with their fans. While Sharvari captioned her post, "Makes our jodi look so lovely, the Bunty to my Babli," Siddhant wrote, "The nice to my naughty, the Babli to my Bunty."

Channelling their characters from the film, Bunty Aur Babli, the two stars donned stylish outfits for the photoshoot. Sharvari chose a bralette and skirt set, perfect for a beach holiday or a sunny pool day with friends. Scroll ahead to know all about her attire and how she styled it.

Sharvari posed for the shoot wearing a midriff-baring white strapless bralette adorned with green tropical print all over. The top features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cut-out detail on the front, and an overlapping silhouette.

Sharvari teamed the strapless top with a white midi skirt decorated with a matching green tropical pattern. The figure-hugging silhouette teamed with the pleated tiers added a whimsical charm to the high-waisted skirt.

The actor accessorised the co-ord ensemble with minimal jewels. She chose a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain. For her beauty picks, Sharvari went with a nude pink lip shade, metallic smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and mascara-laden eyelashes. With her wavy locks tied in a messy updo, she rounded off her look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, opted for a funky and cool all-black ensemble for the shoot. He posed wearing a black oversized tank top, matching joggers set, and layered chains. A rugged beard and a sleeked back hairstyle rounded it off for the Gully Boy star.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

