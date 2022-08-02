Sharvari Wagh is the coolest babe on the block in 5k crop top and mini skirt for new photoshoot: Check out pics

You can always trust actor Sharvari Wagh to pull off a head-turning sartorial moment. The star may only be a film old in the industry, but she has made an unforgettable impression with her past fashion choices. Whether it is gorgeous ethnic wear or Gen-Z-approved fits, Sharvari manages to look uber-chic in every style. Even her latest look in a coordinated cropped top and mini skirt set for a photoshoot is getting quite the compliments online and proves she is the coolest babe on the block.

On Monday, Sharvari Wagh took to her Instagram page to share pictures from a photoshoot. She captioned the post, "Monday Blue-oom." Celebrity stylists Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani styled the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star's look for the clicks. The ensemble Sharvari chose is from the shelves of streetwear slow fashion label Osé Studios. If you wish to get the look for your wardrobe, scroll ahead to know all the details. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh for IIFA Awards channelled inner Marilyn Monroe in ivory gown)

Sharvari's crop top and mini skirt set are available on the Osé Studios website. It is called the AquaMarine Sorbet Set, and you can add it to your collection for ₹4,950. The ensemble is a perfect pick for enjoying brunch outings with your girlfriends or fun dates with your partner.

The outfit Sharvari Wagh wore for the photoshoot. (osestudios.in)

Regarding the design details, Sharvari's ensemble comes in uber-cool green and blue shades and makes a strong case for colour-block fashion and coordinated styling. The sleeveless crop top features a U neckline, asymmetrical hemline with loose strands, and patchwork. A matching mini hem-length skirt with a high-rise waistline completed the outfit.

Sharvari glammed up the ensemble by going the no-jewellery route and choosing just a pair of black heeled front-lace combat boots for the accessories. Centre-parted tresses tied in messy braids on either side rounded off the actor's hairdo.

In the end, Sharvari chose sleek blue eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, well-defined brows, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, white nail paint, and subtle eye shadow to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, after Sharvari posted the pictures, many of her followers flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "This beautyyyy." Another fan commented, "Coolest [fire emoji]." A netizen wrote, "Hello gorgeous."

What do you think of this look?