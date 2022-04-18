Shehnaaz Gill steals the show at Baba Siddique's Iftar bash in pretty Patiala suit set: Check out pics, video

Baba Siddique's Iftar bash saw some of the biggest names in attendance, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and more stars. Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill also arrived at the party last night dressed in a gorgeous Patiala suit set and delighted many of her fans with her traditional look. Paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz outside the venue, and the pictures and videos are now going viral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to experiment with different silhouettes from her traditional wardrobe, from Patiala suit sets to edgy lehenga choli. The star definitely knows how to ace the perfect ethnic look, and her Iftar ensemble is proof enough. She chose a grey Patiala suit set for the occasion. Scroll ahead to see the star's clicks from the bash. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill switches up her style with five stunning outfits for new video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz's grey Patiala suit set features a short kurti decorated with sequinned embroidery done in geometric patterns. It comes with a wide U neckline, long embellished sleeves, short hem length, and a fitted silhouette hugging the star's curves.

Shehnaaz donned the kurti with a matching grey Patiala salwar featuring pleated falls and an ornamented hem decorated with sequins. She completed the ensemble with a matching georgette dupatta draped on her shoulders and adorned with an embellished scalloped border.

Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique's Iftar bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz accessorised her elegant Iftar party look with minimal accessories, including silver embellished jhumkis, matching silver sandals and a blingy silver clutch. In the end, Shehnaaz opted for side-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and red wine nail paint for the glam picks.

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a grey Patiala suit set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Shehnaaz had travelled to her native place in Punjab. The star had shared a video from the village on her Instagram account. It showed her singing and doing Gidda with a group of her elderly neighbours. Scroll ahead to check out the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique hosted the Iftar bash after a two-year pause because of the Covid-19 pandemic.