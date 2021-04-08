Shehnaaz Gill flaunts bangs, new hair cut and toned abs in latest Instagram post

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill who is best known as the Katrina Kaif of Punjab recently took to her Instagram to show off her new hairdo and it is absolutely perfect for the sweltering summers. Shehnaaz posted photos of herself to her Instagram feed showing off her new haircut in a peach coloured crop top flaunting her toned stomach and wearing low rise jeans. In the pictures Shehnaaz can be seen posing with nude make up, brick red lip colour and rust orange eye liner and accessorized her look with embellished hoops, a simple pendant and rings in her fingers.

