Shilpa Shetty's floral saree and one-shoulder blouse is the must-have ethnic look your wardrobe needs: Watch

Shilpa Shetty's collection of the six yards is one to die for. The star has a penchant for constantly re-inventing the saree with her personal style. Moreover, she loves trying out different silhouettes - from silk drapes to statement numbers, pant-style versions, chiffons, sequinned, and more. Most recently, she stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a gorgeous white floral embroidered drape and a matching statement one-shoulder blouse. Scroll through to see what she wore.

Shilpa Shetty in a white embroidered saree

Shilpa Shetty wears a floral saree and one-shoulder blouse for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paparazzi clicked Shilpa Shetty during an outing in Mumbai. The snippets show the actor greeting the media and posing for pictures. After the photos and videos made it on social media, fans complimented the actor's traditional look in the comments. One fan wrote, "Beautiful saree." Another commented, "She looks so pretty." The six yards she donned is from designer Mohammed Mazhar and is called the Jaipuri Saree. Read our download on the traditional look below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa's Chanderi silk saree comes in a pearl-white shade and features red and yellow-coloured floral applique embroidery on the borders, scalloped hems, and thread embroidery on the pallu done in red and green hues. She draped it around her svelte frame in traditional style, with the pleats on the front and pallu falling from her shoulder elegantly.

Shilpa matched the saree with a white silk blouse featuring a one-shoulder plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a knotted bow detail on the back. She chose striking accessories to style the ensemble, including red bangles to match the embroidery of the saree, dainty bracelets, statement rings, oxidised silver jhumkis, and white strappy kitten heels.

Lastly, Shilpa chose shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her traditional outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}