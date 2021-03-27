Shilpa Shetty gives sexy spin to ethnic wear in green one shoulder cape, gharara

Smouldering our social media feeds with hottest cold shoulder, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra raised the temperatures in a green-coloured one shoulder cape with gharara to redefine ethnic wear with a sizzling twist. Dolling up to shoot an upcoming episode of television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa gave a sneak peek into her glamorous look and we love how she added the oomph factor to ethnic wear.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot featuring her in a green polka shibori one shoulder cape with gharara. Made of crepe fabric, the ensemble came dori couching.

It sported handmade Shibori tie-dye print all over and even featured thread hand embroidery work on the diagonal neckline. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Shilpa accessorised her look with a pair of statement pearl earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas, cuffs from Minerali store and Silver House and finger rings also from Silver House.

Wearing a dab of radiant pink lipstick, Shilpa amped up the glam quotient with highlighted and rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-laden eyes with winged eyeliner streaks, glittery green eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, the diva captioned the pictures, “𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 signal for a happy weekend (sic)” and “Smoulder shoulder (sic).”

The actor’s one shoulder cape with gharara is credited to Intimate Wedding Series 2021 collection of Indian fashion designer Nupur Kanoi’s eponymous luxury clothing label that boasts of a bohemian marriage between the traditional and the contemporary styles. The green ensemble originally costs ₹45,800 on her designer website.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's one shoulder cape with gharara from Nupur Kanoi’s eponymous luxury clothing label (nupurkanoi.co.in)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curators and stylists Sanjana Batra, Punya and Dhwani Jain.

