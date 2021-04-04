Shilpa Shetty’s aqua blue kaftan look at Maldives is perfect for Sunday lounging

Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever. Their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s new clothing line of leisure wear for women, DreamSS, could not help but tap into the trend.

Recently, the Bollywood actor shared a throwback video from her Maldives vacay which features her flaunting an easy silhouette in a kaftan from her own fashion brand and we are loving its eye catching colour and perfect fit for all-day lounging this Sunday. In the video, Shilpa donned an aqua blue-coloured kaftan that came with criss-cross neck detailing, straight hem, quarter sleeves and discrete side pockets to slip in essentials.

Made of breathable cotton fabric, the kaftan had a comfy and loose fit which makes it a must-have for summer wardrobe. A huge dreamcatcher was printed in black on the back with blue feathers and pink ribbons to seal the dreamy vibe of the outfit.

Accessorising her look with a pair of sunglasses and silver bracelets, Shilpa camouflaged well with the azure blue sky and the turquoise ocean waters of Maldives as she struck happy poses while walking towards the horizon. She captioned the video, “My Weekend Mood #tbtvacation (sic).”

DreamSS boasts of minimalist yet quirky aesthetic garments that are timeless and trans-seasonal, comfortable, affordable and multi-functional. The aqua blue kaftan originally costs ₹3,890 on Shilpa’s designer website.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's aqua blue kaftan from DreamSS (dreamss.com)

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

