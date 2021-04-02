IND USA
Shilpa Shetty is a popular Indian celebrity on Instagram.
Shilpa Shetty celebrates as she crosses 20 million Instagram followers. Watch video

  • Shilpa Shetty posted a new video to thank her fans as she crossed 20 million Instagram followers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty posted a video as she crossed 20 million Instagram followers. Shilpa is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on Instagram.

Sharing it, she wrote: "T-W-E-N-T-Y M-I-L-L-I-O-N I feel blessed beyond words to consistently be receiving SOoooo much love and support from all of you! Thank you for being such a wonderful family, my #InstaFam I am here... because of your love . I love you all!"


In the video, Shilpa talks of the 20 things she is grateful for. She listed them as - her kids, yoga, date nights with husband Raj Kundra, Sunday binge (her regular weekly feature), sense of positivity (she posed a Buddha statue), her family, work, flowers, home garden, cooking, girl gang, tea, plucking fruits, dancing, her pets, blow dry sessions, ghar ka khaana (home cooked food), massage sessions and finally her Instagram family.

On Holi, she shared a cute family picture with children - Viaan and Samisha - and husband Raj. Sharing it, she had written: "Happpppyyyyyy Holiiiiii to all my instafam from all of us."

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Shilpa has spoken about parenting challenges, particularly after her daughter was born. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Shilpa said after Samisha's birth, it had been challenging for her to help Viaan adjust to his little sister's presence.

“It was really hard because my son is nearly nine and he is doing virtual school. To be a hands-on parent, with a newborn, not making him feel like he is being ignored, because he has always been the apple of my eye and all of ours, was a hard task,” she said.

