Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches DreamSS, a clothing line of leisure wear for women

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:49 IST

If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app, recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease. The multi-talented diva recently launched a brand new clothing line ‘DreamSS’ that promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear.

In the past couple of days, Shilpa left fans scratching their heads as she shared upside-down pictures and captions on her social media handle. Putting all speculations to rest, Shilpa finally unveiled her new fashion label that is sure to turn “the world of fashion upside down” and boasts of selected style of leisure wear.

Keeping the buzz alive, Shilpa wrote, “Just knowing that the world is round, Here I’m dancing on the ground. Am I right side up or upside down? Is this real or am I dreaming? (sic).” The actor finally spilled the beans and shared, “Soooo excited to announce the launch of my brand new clothing line: DreamSS (@dreamssbyss)! Turning the world of fashion upside down with the first-ever range of ‘round-the-clock wear’. At DreamSS, find versatile clothing that can be worn around-the-clock! Comfortable and fashionable for women of all ages and sizes. (sic).”

Leaving your home for a walk or a quick grocery run? Shilpa shows how to do it with glam through her minimalist yet quirky aesthetic garments. A statement by DreamSS read, “Our Pieces are Timeless and trans-seasonal, comfortable, affordable and multi-functional, you can wear some of our pieces to bed, your living room, the beach, a garden, brunch, a city walk, or a cycle ride, making them #roundtheclockwear (sic).”

Indian designers Charu and Sandeep Arora of Saisha brand are a part of Shilpa’s new fashion venture, having 15 years of experience in domestic as well as international markets. The label aims to “provide work to underprivileged women making them self-reliant, hence all our macramé threads for our garments are made by them.”

