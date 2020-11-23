e-paper
Home / Fitness / Monday motivation: Here’s how Shilpa Shetty Kundra nailed Yoga’s headstand despite suffering cervical spondylosis

Monday motivation: Here’s how Shilpa Shetty Kundra nailed Yoga’s headstand despite suffering cervical spondylosis

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest confession on how she ‘first tried the Shirshasana, or the Headstand, almost 3 years ago’ despite having suffered from cervical spondylosis, will make you amp up your fitness goals instantly this week

fitness Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:41 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Here’s how Shilpa nailed Yoga’s headstand despite suffering cervical spondylosis
Here’s how Shilpa nailed Yoga’s headstand despite suffering cervical spondylosis (Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Blowing away our workout procrastinations in a jiffy, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared her struggle of nailing a headstand which is no less than a perfect Monday motivation. Making us amp up our fitness goals this week, the Bollywood diva confessed how she first tried the Shirshasana, or the headstand pose of Yoga, almost 3 years ago despite having suffered from cervical spondylosis.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared her weekly fitness video which featured step-by-step of arriving at Shirshasana this time. Shilpa shared her inspiring struggle in the caption, “Whoever thought it was easy for me... Nothing in life is.. till you try consistently. When I first tried the Shirshasana, or the Headstand, almost 3 years ago with a bit of fear as I was told I wouldn’t be able to since I suffered with cervical spondylosis. Started out late, but I made it my personal goal to attempt it with diligence , faith, and the belief that “the mind is more powerful than the body” (sic).”

She added, “It took me a few months to accomplish the mission I was on but nailed it nevertheless. Ever since, I practice this asana to sustain this accomplishment, no matter what happens. Three years later, it still makes me extremely happy to know that I can manage to perform and record myself performing the Shirshasana all by myself (sic).”

The Hungama 2 star then shared a slew of benefits of the asana for fitness enthusiasts. She revealed, “This asana helps increase blood supply to the head, therefore, it is beneficial for the brain’s functioning and for all sensory organs in the head (eyes, ears, etc.) It also improves focus and ability to concentrate, while it regulates the functioning of all the systems of the body (sic).”

 

The video featured a compilation of Shilpa nailing the headstand at different times over these 3 years. The clip went immediately viral and grabbed close to 1 lakh views within one hour while still going strong for all the right reasons.

