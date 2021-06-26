Shilpa Shetty's sunshine yellow skirt and blouse set proves her style is eternal

Apart from entertaining her fans as the judge on the reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also proven her sartorial prowess. The actor has been experimenting with various silhouettes for her appearances on the show. For her latest look, she slipped into a vibrant outfit.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram recently to share a picture and video of herself dressed in a sunshine yellow skirt and blouse set by designer Tarun Tahiliani. She shared her photo with the caption, “Fashion may fade, but style is eternal.” And we agree, the star’s style and elegance are eternal.

For the shoot, Shilpa wore a georgette fluted blouse with flared sheer sleeves. The V neckline had an overlapping silhouette, cinched together on the waist with a satin silk belt. The backless blouse featured a pre-draped dupatta attached to the shoulders, thus giving it an ethereal look.

The actor wore the blouse with a matching draped georgette skirt with enhanced multiple layers. The tulle layers gave a detailed look to the ensemble, and we absolutely love it.

Shilpa chose traditional accessories like a layered emerald adorned necklace with matching rings and bracelets. She left her locks open with the attire. Her silky tresses were blow-dried and given layers to add depth.

For glam, Shilpa chose heavy kohl-clad eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, glossy metallic lip shade, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and beaming highlighter on the face.

Shilpa Shetty loves her Indian wear, be it detailed lehenga sets, vibrant concept sarees, or anarkalis with a dramatic flair. Her traditional looks with modern twists always make heads turn, and this vibrant yellow look did the same.

What do you think about Shilpa’s look?

