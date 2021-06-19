Shilpa Shetty in organza saree and floral blouse brings back the 70s glamour

For Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a saree is her forever sartorial pick. How do we know this? Well, the actor took to Instagram recently to say the same. Shilpa shared pictures of herself dressed in a bespoke number for a photoshoot from the sets of the reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She captioned it, “A saree is my forever.” Her fans were in love with her look, and we too are swooning.

In the pictures from the glamorous photoshoot, Shilpa draped herself in a silk organza saree from the shelves of the designer clothing brand, Prints by Radhika. The ethereal white six yards was adorned with sequined patterns on the border in green and silver hues. Her look gave us major 70s vibes, and we love it.

Shilpa teamed the saree with a floral print full sleeve, embellished silk blouse. It featured a wide, plunging V neckline and mutton-leg sleeves. It was replete with rose prints and green sequinned leaves. The actor draped the elegant number in a traditional style.

Shilpa accessorised her ethnic attire with an intricately layered pearl necklace adorned with a red stone, a matching ring and pearl-drop earrings. She left her tresses open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves. She also wore a pearl-adorned hair clip and clear pumps to round it all off.

For the glam, Shilpa chose sleek eyeliner, kohl-adorned eyes, dark red lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, glowing skin, subtle shimmery smoky eyes, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and beaming highlighter on her face.

Coming back to the outfit, the silk embellished blouse with silk organza saree in sequence embroidery is a perfect pick for a day wedding or a fancy luncheon with friends. If you wish to add it to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The saree is worth ₹30,000.

The silk embellished blouse with silk organza sari in sequence embroidery.(printsbyradhika.com)

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty’s ensemble?

