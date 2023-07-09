Shilpa Shetty's enthralling blue saree look is a gorgeous symphony of colour and craftsmanship. Read all details inside

Shilpa Shetty is a queen of saree looks. The actress effortlessly exudes grace and elegance in every drape. Whether it's her red carpet appearances or casual outings, she has mastered the art of carrying sarees with utmost panache. From traditional silk sarees to contemporary designer creations, Shilpa's sense of style and attention to detail make each saree ensemble a visual masterpiece. Her Insta diaries serve as a testament to her reign as the saree queen. Filled with endless inspiration, her latest appearance in a stunning blue saree is no exception. As her fans continue to swoon over her impeccable look, it's impossible to take our eyes off her. Keep on reading to know more. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty's Birthday: 8 times the actress ruled as the queen of unique saree looks )

Shilpa Shetty Stuns in a Gorgeous Blue Saree

Shilpa Shetty takes the internet by storm with her ethereal blue saree look.(Instagram/@theshilpashetty )

On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty delighted her fans with a weekend treat as she uploaded a string of pictures on Instagram, captioned "Flying high." For her captivating look, the actress opted for a stunning saree from the clothing brand Ekaya Banaras, while her impeccable styling was executed by celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai. The post swiftly went viral on social media, amassing over 1 lakh likes and garnering numerous compliments from her adoring followers. Let's take a moment to admire her look.

Decoding Shilpa's Stunning Saree Look

Shilpa's saree mesmerizes in a stunning turquoise blue hue, crafted from luxurious Banarasi silk fabric. The saree boasts a floor-sweeping length with gracefully pleated pallu, adding to its regal appeal. Complementing the saree is a matching blouse, featuring a halter neck design and a daring plunging neckline, adding a touch of contemporary allure to the traditional ensemble. She accessories her look with a double-layered stone necklace, matching earrings and a bracelet adorning her wrist.

With the assistance of celebrity make-up artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, countered cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open in the middle partition, Shilpa finished off her glam look.

