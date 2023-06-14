Shilpa Shetty's swimsuit pic under the Tuscany sun makes fans drool over her enviable frame, say 'such fitness goals'

Summers are here, and your favourite celebrities are jetting out of the country to spend their vacations in beautiful locales. Shilpa Shetty is one of them. The star flew off to Tuscany with her family to spend quality time with them and has been sharing updates on Instagram. Her first photoshoot from the central Italy region - known for some of the world's most recognizable Renaissance art and architecture, diverse natural landscapes, olive groves and vineyards - shows the actor basking under the Tuscany sun in a printed swimsuit. The pictures left her fans drooling and in awe of her enviable frame. Shilpa Shetty shares a swimsuit picture of herself basking under the Tuscany sun. (Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty sets the internet on fire with her monokini pic

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from Tuscany that showed her soaking up the vitamin D while lounging by the swimming pool in a stylish printed bikini. "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia. This place is divine, also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years, hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth, bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this," Shilpa captioned the photo. Check it out below.

The Internet cannot stop gushing over Shilpa's swimsuit pic

After Shilpa posted the picture, many fans flooded the comments section with praise. Farah Khan commented, "The hot springs must have gotten hotter Shilps." Another user commented, "Such fitness goals @theshilpashetty Inspiring us every single day." A fan wrote, "Workouts and diet and she is the after effect...amazing." A user remarked, "So beautiful and lovely."

The image shows Shilpa dressed in a monokini featuring a quirky print in multiple shades, including yellow, pink, blue, green, purple and more. The swimsuit has a back-revealing cut-out, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging silhouette, and high-leg cut-outs.

Meanwhile, Shilpa styled the beach-ready look with open locks, mauve lip shade, and rouged dewy skin. Lastly, broad sunglasses, a sleek gold bracelet, a dainty waist chain, and a matching necklace with evil-eye pendant rounded it off.