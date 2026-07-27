Shopping for artificial jewellery online? These 7 checks can save you money and disappointment

Scrolling through beautiful jewellery collections online is easy, but choosing pieces that are worth your money is the tricky part. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Paridhi Patodia, co-founder of Parishri Jewellery, shares a few simple checks that you can do before placing your order to save you from disappointment and help you invest in accessories that look stylish, last longer, and feel comfortable to wear.

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Gold finish

According to Paridhi, first, always check if it’s actually gold-plated, not just gold-toned or gold-finished, because those are two very different things. She highlighted that proper plating, especially e-coated pieces, gives you that rich, real look, and it actually holds up well over time. It won’t fade or turn colour on you after a few wears, even with sweat or a little water contact. So don’t just go by how it looks in the photo, read the description properly.

Nickel-free material

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{{^usCountry}} The next thing that you should look out for is nickel-free material. According to Paridhi, a lot of people don’t realise that skin irritation from artificial jewellery usually comes from nickel. If a brand is mentioning that their pieces are nickel free or made with something like brass, that tells you they’ve actually thought about the person wearing it, not just how it photographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next thing that you should look out for is nickel-free material. According to Paridhi, a lot of people don’t realise that skin irritation from artificial jewellery usually comes from nickel. If a brand is mentioning that their pieces are nickel free or made with something like brass, that tells you they’ve actually thought about the person wearing it, not just how it photographs. {{/usCountry}}

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Pay attention to how much detail the brand is giving you about the material and the plating process.

Detailing

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“Pay attention to how much detail the brand is giving you about the material and the plating process,” said Paridhi. If they’re being upfront and specific about it, that’s usually a good sign. If everything is vague, that’s something to be a little careful about.

Don’t rely on pictures

Paridhi advises not to just trust the studio shots. Go look at real photos that customers have posted. Lighting in professional shoots can make anything look expensive, so customer photos give you a much more honest idea of the colour and the finish.

Consider personalisation

If you have a specific outfit or occasion in mind, just message the brand directly. Most good jewellery labels are more than happy to help you pick the right piece, or even tweak something to go with what you’re wearing. It’s such an underused option; people forget they can just ask.

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The best kind of jewellery is something you can wear to a wedding and then dress down for a regular day out.

Check for versatility

Paridhi recommends looking for pieces that aren’t too occasion-specific. The best kind of jewellery is something you can wear to a wedding and then dress down for a regular day out. That way, you’re actually getting your money’s worth.

Value for money

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Understand what you’re paying for. When something is handmade or comes from a smaller brand that really puts thought into design, it’s naturally going to cost a bit more than something mass-produced. But that cost is going into real craftsmanship, not just a markup.