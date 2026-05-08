Short kurtas to the rescue! 8 Breathable cotton picks to survive the 40°C summer; Get minimum 50% off
With 50% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, these breathable short kurtas are practical, versatile picks for staying stylish in extreme heat.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Biba Womens Mustard Straight Short Kurta
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Seva Chikan Hand Embroidered White Cotton Lucknowi Chikankari Womens Regular Straight Fit Dress Tunic Kurta -(4077_White_Xs)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Pistaas Womens Viscose Printed Short Straight Fit Kurti (Medium, Teal Blue)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Floral Printed 3/4 Sleeve Round Neck Regular Fit short kurta (Pink, X-Large)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Screen Print Regular Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP018A1_Indigo_L)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
EthnicJunction Womens Rust Viscose Rayon Embroidered A-line Short Kurti | Short Kurti for Women | Top for Office | Womens Tunics Tops | Regular Fit Top
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 kicking off from 8th May, aka today, it’s the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials, especially pieces that are light, breathable, and actually wearable in 40°C heat. With 50%+ off across fashion, short kurtas are easily one of the smartest buys this season.
When the temperature spikes, heavy outfits and layered looks just don’t work. Short kurtas step in as a practical solution; they’re easy to style, comfortable for long hours, and versatile enough to pair with jeans, trousers, or even skirts. The key is choosing fabrics that allow airflow while still looking put-together.
Short kurtas for the summer season
1.
BIBA Women Polyester Straight Printed Kurti
This kurti offers a more structured look compared to softer fabrics, making it a strong option for workwear. The polyester fabric holds its shape well and resists wrinkling, which is useful for long office hours or commutes. While it’s not as breathable as cotton, it compensates with a clean, polished finish.
Styling tip: Pair with straight-fit jeans or cigarette pants and loafers for a sharp, semi-formal look.
2.
Seva Chikan Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Cotton Short Kurti
Chikankari remains a summer favourite for a reason. The lightweight cotton fabric allows airflow, while the intricate hand embroidery adds detail without adding weight. It feels traditional yet easy to wear daily.{{/usCountry}}
Chikankari remains a summer favourite for a reason. The lightweight cotton fabric allows airflow, while the intricate hand embroidery adds detail without adding weight. It feels traditional yet easy to wear daily.{{/usCountry}}
Styling tip: Style with light-wash denim or white trousers to let the embroidery stand out.{{/usCountry}}
Styling tip: Style with light-wash denim or white trousers to let the embroidery stand out.{{/usCountry}}
3.
Amazon Brand – Myx Women Short Kurti
A no-fuss, everyday kurti that focuses on comfort. The relaxed fit makes it ideal for long hours, and the simple design makes it easy to mix and match with different bottoms. It’s especially useful if you’re building a basic, wearable wardrobe.
Styling tip: Pair with sneakers and straight jeans for a casual, college-ready outfit.
4.
Pistaa's Viscose Relaxed Fit Short Kurti
Viscose brings a softer, smoother drape compared to cotton. This kurti feels lightweight and fluid, making it comfortable for extended wear. The relaxed fit ensures it doesn’t cling, which is ideal for humid weather.
Styling tip: Combine with darker denim and minimal jewellery for a clean, modern look.
5.
Yash Gallery Cotton Floral Printed Kurta
A reliable everyday option, thanks to its cotton fabric and easy print. It’s breathable, low-maintenance, and works across casual settings, from errands to daytime outings. The floral pattern adds a softer visual element without feeling loud.
Styling tip: Pair with ankle-length jeans and flat sandals for an easy daytime outfit.
6.
Amazon Brand – Myx Cotton Printed A-Line Short Kurti
The A-line cut adds subtle structure while keeping the fit comfortable around the waist and hips. It’s especially useful if you prefer a slightly more defined silhouette without compromising on ease. Plus-size availability also makes it more inclusive.
Styling tip: Style with straight-fit pants or jeans to balance the flare.
7.
Kashmiri Floral Embroidered Short Tunic Top
This piece brings in a more artisanal feel with its Kashmiri-inspired embroidery. It looks slightly more elevated than basic kurtas, making it suitable for occasions where you want something simple but distinctive.
Styling tip: Pair with neutral bottoms and gold-toned jewellery to complement the embroidery.
8.
Generic Square Neck Long Sleeve Ethnic Short Kurti
The square neckline adds a modern touch to a traditional silhouette. Despite the long sleeves, the overall design can still work for summer if the fabric is lightweight. It’s a good pick if you prefer more coverage while keeping the look contemporary.
Styling tip: Roll up the sleeves slightly and pair with slim-fit trousers for a balanced look.
With Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offering 50%+ off, this is the right time to invest in pieces that are actually wearable in extreme heat. Short kurtas tick all the boxes; comfortable, versatile, and easy to style repeatedly.
Similar stories for you:
Longer, looser, cooler Bermuda shorts just got a serious glow-up; 6 picks for women
Luxe watches at up to 50% off: These designer picks are truly worth it; 8 picks for women
Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price?
-
When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 start?
It begins on 8th May with 50%+ off on fashion.
-
How do I style them casually?
With jeans, sneakers, or flats for an easy look.
-
Can short kurtas be worn to work?
Yes, especially structured styles paired with trousers.
-
Which fabric is best for summer kurtas?
Cotton and viscose are the most breathable.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.