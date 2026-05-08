Short kurtas to the rescue! 8 Breathable cotton picks to survive the 40°C summer; Get minimum 50% off

With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 kicking off from 8th May, aka today, it’s the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials, especially pieces that are light, breathable, and actually wearable in 40°C heat. With 50%+ off across fashion, short kurtas are easily one of the smartest buys this season.

Short kurtis on sale to ace the summer season (Pinterest)

When the temperature spikes, heavy outfits and layered looks just don’t work. Short kurtas step in as a practical solution; they’re easy to style, comfortable for long hours, and versatile enough to pair with jeans, trousers, or even skirts. The key is choosing fabrics that allow airflow while still looking put-together.

Short kurtas for the summer season

1.

BIBA Women Polyester Straight Printed Kurti

This kurti offers a more structured look compared to softer fabrics, making it a strong option for workwear. The polyester fabric holds its shape well and resists wrinkling, which is useful for long office hours or commutes. While it’s not as breathable as cotton, it compensates with a clean, polished finish.

Styling tip: Pair with straight-fit jeans or cigarette pants and loafers for a sharp, semi-formal look.

2.

Seva Chikan Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Cotton Short Kurti

{{^usCountry}} Chikankari remains a summer favourite for a reason. The lightweight cotton fabric allows airflow, while the intricate hand embroidery adds detail without adding weight. It feels traditional yet easy to wear daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chikankari remains a summer favourite for a reason. The lightweight cotton fabric allows airflow, while the intricate hand embroidery adds detail without adding weight. It feels traditional yet easy to wear daily. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Styling tip: Style with light-wash denim or white trousers to let the embroidery stand out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styling tip: Style with light-wash denim or white trousers to let the embroidery stand out. {{/usCountry}}

3.

Amazon Brand – Myx Women Short Kurti

A no-fuss, everyday kurti that focuses on comfort. The relaxed fit makes it ideal for long hours, and the simple design makes it easy to mix and match with different bottoms. It’s especially useful if you’re building a basic, wearable wardrobe.

Styling tip: Pair with sneakers and straight jeans for a casual, college-ready outfit.

4.

Pistaa's Viscose Relaxed Fit Short Kurti

Viscose brings a softer, smoother drape compared to cotton. This kurti feels lightweight and fluid, making it comfortable for extended wear. The relaxed fit ensures it doesn’t cling, which is ideal for humid weather.

Styling tip: Combine with darker denim and minimal jewellery for a clean, modern look.

5.

Yash Gallery Cotton Floral Printed Kurta

A reliable everyday option, thanks to its cotton fabric and easy print. It’s breathable, low-maintenance, and works across casual settings, from errands to daytime outings. The floral pattern adds a softer visual element without feeling loud.

Styling tip: Pair with ankle-length jeans and flat sandals for an easy daytime outfit.

6.

Amazon Brand – Myx Cotton Printed A-Line Short Kurti

The A-line cut adds subtle structure while keeping the fit comfortable around the waist and hips. It’s especially useful if you prefer a slightly more defined silhouette without compromising on ease. Plus-size availability also makes it more inclusive.

Styling tip: Style with straight-fit pants or jeans to balance the flare.

7.

Kashmiri Floral Embroidered Short Tunic Top

This piece brings in a more artisanal feel with its Kashmiri-inspired embroidery. It looks slightly more elevated than basic kurtas, making it suitable for occasions where you want something simple but distinctive.

Styling tip: Pair with neutral bottoms and gold-toned jewellery to complement the embroidery.

8.

Generic Square Neck Long Sleeve Ethnic Short Kurti

The square neckline adds a modern touch to a traditional silhouette. Despite the long sleeves, the overall design can still work for summer if the fabric is lightweight. It’s a good pick if you prefer more coverage while keeping the look contemporary.

Styling tip: Roll up the sleeves slightly and pair with slim-fit trousers for a balanced look.

With Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offering 50%+ off, this is the right time to invest in pieces that are actually wearable in extreme heat. Short kurtas tick all the boxes; comfortable, versatile, and easy to style repeatedly.

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Short kurtas for the summer season: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 start? It begins on 8th May with 50%+ off on fashion.

How do I style them casually? With jeans, sneakers, or flats for an easy look.

Can short kurtas be worn to work? Yes, especially structured styles paired with trousers.

Which fabric is best for summer kurtas? Cotton and viscose are the most breathable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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