Shraddha Kapoor's blush pink anarkali is the perfect elegant look for your Roka ceremony, it costs 28k. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's fashionable appearances in the city may be rare, but the star always showcases her sartorial prowess with each look. Shraddha mostly opts for elegant silhouettes whenever she steps out in Mumbai. Her closet is full of breezy suit sets, printed summer dresses, trendy denim jeans and classy crop tops, and every outfit is equally steal-worthy. Case in point: Shraddha's pink anarkali suit for catching the flight out of Mumbai. Keep scrolling to find where you can get the exact look for your closet. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's sensual sequin saree and sleeveless blouse will electrify your weekend party closet: See new pic)

Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in anarkali suit

On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi clicked Shraddha outside the departure gates, dressed in a blush pink silk anarkali suit, matching pants and an organza dupatta. The actor styled her look with minimal accessories and a quirky handbag. With the wedding season upon us, Shraddha's outfit can be perfect for your Roka ceremony. It is elegant, classy and minimalistic - a great pick for lowkey brides. Check out the attire below.

What is the price of Shraddha's outfit?

Shraddha's anarkali suit is from the shelves of the clothing label Gopi Vaid Designs. It is called the Rati blush pink anarkali set. If you wish to add it to your wedding collection, it costs ₹28,500 - according to the label.

Regarding the design, Shraddha's anarkali suit comes in a blush pink anarkali set. Feminine and delicate, the anarkali kurta features a plunging wide U neckline, full-length sleeves, fit and flared silhouette, a flowy pleated skirt, and silver thread embroidery on the hem and cuffs.

Shraddha paired the anarkali with matching churidar pants and an organza dupatta decorated with silver embroidery and broad gota patti work. Lastly, Shraddha picked dainty gold earrings, Kolhapuri-style heels, and an SK monogram top handle bag.

In the end, Shraddha chose a centre-parted sleek ponytail, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin to round off the glam picks.