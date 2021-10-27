Shraddha Kapoor's wine red embroidered anarkali set is the Diwali 2021 look you need, see pics

If you have already started prepping up for the upcoming festive season, then you are not alone. However, finalising the star outfit, which packs a punch, always leaves most of us in a fix. With Diwali 2021 just a few days away, we don't have much time. And on such short notice, what better place to draw inspiration from than your favourite celebrity's wardrobe. And this time, we have rounded up Shraddha Kapoor's look in a red anarkali set.

Today, Shraddha Kapoor's stylist Namrata Deepak took to Instagram to share a video of the star wearing a wine red number, which stood out not just for its eye-catching hue but also for its beautiful embroidery. The 34-year-old actor looks straight out of our dreams in the ensemble.

Shraddha's anarkali set is from the shelves of designer duo Drishti and Zahabia's clothing label. The star wore the traditional look with jewels from Amrapali. Take a closer look at the ensemble below and find out how you can steal her look, stat.

Shraddha Kapoor in a wine red anarkali.

The bright-hued anarkali featured a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold patti borders. The sleeveless kurta comes with a fit-and-flare silhouette, pleated design on the skirt, gold floral embroidery, and subtle print in blue, black, and orange shades.

Shraddha wore the kurta with pants and a zari dupatta adorned with gold patti borders and minuscule embroidery. Gold hoop earrings adorned with pretty patterns, gold bangles, and stacked bracelets completed Shraddha's accessories.

Shraddha Kapoor in a wine red anarkali.

The Ek Villain actor styled the ethnic look with minimal make-up. Shraddha left her tresses open in a sleeked back centre-parting, and for glam, she chose blush pink lip shade, a dainty bindi, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle smoky eyes, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in the reboot of the 1989-film Chaalbaaz. Recently, her film, Chhichhore, bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. It also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

