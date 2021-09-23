Shraddha Kapoor goes bold and traditional in navy blue crop top, brocade lehenga

All we need for a night of dancing and revelry this festive and wedding season are stylistic melange of contemporary, fashion-forward and playful designs and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor seems to have sorted our woes. If you too are looking for the perfect easy-to-wear contemporary style for the season of intimate weddings ahead, take fashion cues from Shraddha's latest ethnic look in a navy blue brocade embroidered crop top paired with chanderi brocade lehenga.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a picture that showed her latest sartorial style which is all we need for a night of dancing and revelry. The picture featured the diva donning a navy blue cut sleeves crop top elevated with eye-catching golden embroidery on the scoop neck.

Made of poly brocade fabric, the top came with a zip closure on the side and looked like a charm of all things bright and festive. Perfect to zhuzh up any outfit, the crop top was paired with a navy blue base lehenga or maxi skirt that sported golden polka dots all over.

Designed voluminous yet light, the lehenga was adorned with minimal embroidery and featured side pockets to slip in essentials. Made of chanderi brocade fabric, the lehenga came with Can Can and sported hook and zip closure.

Shraddha completed her attire with a dazzling dupatta. Leaving her soft curly tresses open in a mid-parted hairstyle, Shraddha accessorised her look with a maangtika, a pair of statement gold earrings and a set of gold bangles.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Shraddha amplified the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, navy blue eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant pose for the camera, Shraddha simply captioned the picture with a peacock emoji.

The crop top and lehenga are credited to Indian clothing brand, Indya, which boasts of a world of fashion where traditions are fused with modern aesthetics and is infused with an ultra-modern spirit to cater to the women of today while quintessentially dedicated to Indian ethnic wear. While the crop top originally costs ₹1,400, the lehenga is priced at ₹3,500 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor's crop top from Indya(houseofindya.com) Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga from Indya(houseofindya.com)

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Namrata Deepak and Nitika Sharma.

